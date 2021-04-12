Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market PESTEL Analysis, Top Vendors and Competitive Landscape, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is estimated to touch US$ 2.14 billion by the completion of the year 2025. The demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) in automobile subdivision is likely to observe a greater development because of its use in flow control valves, carburetor parts, ignition plates and exhaust gas return valves for heating systems.

Key Players:

DIC

Solvay S.A.

Lion Idemitsu Composites Co., Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

SK Chemicals

Chengdu Letian Plastics Co., Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for PPS because of its greater confrontation to wear, heat, erosion, chemical, and radioactivity will trigger its demand. The market was appreciated by US$ 1.00 billion in the year2016. It is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 8.8% for the duration of the prediction. The growing demand for the product for a number of electrical & electronics uses comprising inkjet cartridges, CD/DVD optical pickup components, HDTV & projection light engine housing, connectors, fans & blowers, relays, switches, heat exchangers and circuit breakers is likely to generate the demand above the approaching years.

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Industrial

Coatings

The subdivision of automobile application is likely to observe increase in capacity at a CAGR of 8.6% for the duration of prediction. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is more and more being utilized in the automobile manufacturing such as it offers paybacks by means of confrontation to fuel, and high temperature, transmission and brake fluids and antifreeze. Automobile applications are likely to observe the important growth in profits by a CAGR of 9.3% for the duration of prediction, because of the increasing production of automobiles in the nations comprising Japan, U.S., China, Germany, South Korea, Mexico, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to demonstrate important rise in income by an expected CAGR of 9.9% for the duration of prediction because of the existence of strong basis of manufacturing for the subdivisions of coating, electronics and automobile in China, India and Singapore. Speedy development in automobile manufacturing in China due to the suburbanization accompanied by great demand for SUVs and sedans is estimated to boost the scope of the market.

Growing subdivision of aerospace due to the growing sum of inland companies in China comprising Shenyang, Jiangxi, Chengdu, Shanghai and Xi’an is additionally estimated to motivate the market above the period of prediction. Growing amount of power plants in the nation will inspire demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) in filter bags, in that way generating enormous market prospective in the nearby future. Furthermore, existence of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) producers comprising Tosoh and Toray in Japan is expected to take a constructive influence on the market in the years to come.

The North American market was prized by US$ 215.8 million in the year 2016 and is likely to observe considerable progress because of existence of most important automobile corporations comprising Mazda, Nissan and Honda Motors and new-fangled product presentations by Ford and GM. The growing aerospace manufacturing in the U.S. together with the arrival of most important aerospace corporations in Mexico are expected to trigger the demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS). The existence of manufacturing monsters together with Airbus and Boeing is expected to additionally boost the market above the period of prediction.

