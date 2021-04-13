Lucintel Forecasts Anti-Aging Market to Reach $67 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Anti-Aging Market is projected to reach an estimated $67 billion by 2025 from $52.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing aging population and increasing awareness about the advantages of using anti-aging products.

Browse 77 figures / charts and 63 tables in this 149 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in anti-aging market by product (anti-wrinkle, anti-stretch mark, nourishment, anti-pigmentation, and acne, hair care, sun care products, herbal products, and others) by application (skin care and hair care), age (baby boomers, generation X, and generation Y), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Skin care market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application type, the anti-aging market is segmented into skin care and hair care), age (baby boomers, generation X, and generation Y. Lucintel forecasts that the skin care market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rapidly increasing consumer consciousness about using these products to promote or maintain a younger appearance.

“Within the anti-aging market, the anti-wrinkle segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the anti-wrinkle segment is expected to witness the largest growth over the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the anti-aging market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the aging population base, increasing awareness regarding signs of aging, and increased spending capacity.

Major players of anti-aging market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and Allergen PLC and others are among the major anti-aging providers.

L'Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and Allergen PLC and others are among the major anti-aging providers.