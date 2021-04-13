Industrial Oils Market is Witnesses Significant Growth due to the Expansion of the Industrial Sector

The industrial oils market is estimated to account for a value of USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 80.7 billion by 2025. The biodiesel industry is projected to be a major revenue generator for industrial oils manufacturers in the coming years due to its reduced environmental impact. In addition, the industrial sector in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region is growing with countries such as China and India, which are the hub of industrial oils, due to the expanding chemical, biodiesel, and cosmetics industries.

The palm segment is projected to dominate the industrial oils market during the forecast period.

The industrial oil market, on the basis of source, is segmented into soybean, corn, sunflower, cottonseed, rapeseed, palm, and others (olive, safflower, copra, groundnut, linseed/flaxseed, and grape seed). The palm segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global market in 2019. The market in the Asia Pacific region witnesses high growth in Indonesia and Malaysia, which supply over 85% of the global palm oil. This offers growth opportunities to palm oil manufacturers in these countries as they can export as well as utilize for domestic usage in industries such as biofuels.

The grade I (light) segment is projected to dominate the industrial oils market during the forecast period.

The grade I (light) segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial oils market in 2019. The cosmetics & personal care and pharmaceutical industries utilize grade I (light) industrial oil. The cosmetics & personal care industry is witnessing significant growth in countries such as Brazil and China. This is projected to create lucrative opportunities for industrial oil manufacturers in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific industrial oils market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. These factors are projected to drive the industrial oils market in the region. The market in the region witnesses significant growth due to the expansion of the industrial sector.

Key players in global industrial oils market include Cargill (US), Bunge Limited (Netherlands), Wilmar International (Singapore), Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Buhler Group (Switzerland), CHS Inc. (US), Ag Processing Inc (US), A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa (Italy), Gemtek Products (US), AAK Kamani (India), and Soya Mills SA (Greece). These companies have undertaken expansions as one of the key strategies to expand their presence in this market.

