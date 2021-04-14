LVL Music Academy Takes Music Learning to the Next Level

Singapore, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — A music academy in Singapore is helping students of ages discover and excel in their love of music thanks to a highly committed proactive approach.

Founded by Janice and Alan, LVL Music Academy is a team of music teachers helping to re-define quality training of students in violin, cello, piano, viola, piano, keyboard, flute, music theory and masterclasses in their chosen musical field.

Their violin teachers have obtained ABRSM Grade 8, Diploma, Degree or above and have years of experience conducting engaging violin classes for beginners as well as advanced violin students. Currently, the LVL Music Academy works with students as young as toddler-age right through to adult learners.

Their teachers are carefully screened by Janice herself to ensure a suitable violin teacher is allocated, so a student receives the optimal music education that they deserve. Every violin educator brings their novel style of education and experience to the lesson to guarantee that their understudies get the ideal music direction.

Students can learn at the LVL Music Academy at 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace (near Chinatown MRT), or teachers can travel to their homes anywhere in Singapore. Equally, they can lean conveniently at one of the music teachers’ studios located close to their homes.

In 2021, the academy extended its reach with the opening of a music studio where they provide quality handcrafted musical instruments, such as violins, cellos and accessories, for purchase or rent to ensure students can understand and realize their full music potential.

Janice co-founded LVL Music Academy and also mentors and teaches violin. She is in charge of allocating each student with a teacher, which is greatly achieved through her vast experience in the music industry for 20 years.

Janice began playing the violin when she was six years old. As a child, she was a member of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra and represented Singapore in a music festival in Aberdeen, Scotland. She has worked for The Philharmonic Orchestra and as a violin teacher at MGS, PLMGS, CHIJ and Wolfgang Violin Studio.

Alan, who is in charge of the day-to-day marketing activities, oversees the LVL Music Academy’s marketing team. Although Alan graduated from Victoria University as a mechanical engineer, he is a web developer and digital marketer in his own company. With his expertise, he greatly enhances the marketing within LVL Music Academy.

Students have praised the academy in five-star reviews. Zuzana Budinska commented: “IT’s been a great experience. Janice has been very helpful, and she is on point with her learning.”

For more information about their lessons and about LVL Music Academy, contact +65 8200 4711 or view their website, https://www.learnviolinlessons.net/lvl-music-academy/.