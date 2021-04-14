How to Ensure Your Website Layout is Memorable?

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Website design and development has become an integral part of any business in this technology era. If you want your business to succeed then your website must be engaging and appealing enough. Website development is the most impactful and comparatively cheaper means of marketing than traditional methods. Managing it, at times, can get quite confusing as there are many factors affecting the success of your website. Further, there are few additional ways to boost up the performance of your website and make it impactful enough.

Uncorrelated design is one of the unique reasons websites fail. Clients and designers fail to relate the right properties that make a successful website. The website layout is similar to building a house. But this digital platform must transcend prettiness. Users need to find a balance after they click. Building a website helps you join the online marketing landscape. You must optimize your layout so that its attractiveness draws customers and revenue. A website that leans too far on the complex is hard on the eyes.

There are several factors that make the difference when blending your website to stand out. Discover here how to design for impact.

Simplicity

If users have to click through too many elements to get to the importance of the site, you’ve failed. A good website has a simple layout hierarchy. All the content and elements should guide the user down a path that leads to the site’s purpose. Keep it simple. Consider a standard layout that focuses all the important stuff down the centre of the page. Then modify the colours to appeal to the user’s senses. Most times they distract the user from the common purpose of the site. Instead, load more content down the length of the page. Users tend to prefer scrolling over clicking.

Give the right way to Call-to-Actions (CTAs)

CTAs play a vital role in deciding the lead generation from your website and that is the main aim of website designing Dubai. Right placement of CTAs will give an impactful boost to get new clients, especially those who have visited your website for the first time. They should be of an appealing size, font and colour. The content should also be impactful enough and chosen wisely. Urgency note is also an option that can be implemented to create an effective CTA. Placement should be considered wisely and aptly as placing CTAs at the most visible part of your website will give wondrous results. Though, the placement will largely be decided by the structure of your website.

A good website layout relies on speed and trust

Relationship happens after the click. But if potential customers can’t get there, it’s pointless. Reliable landing speed is a prime priority. Users must be able to get into a website to decide whether to stay and if it’s worthy of a return visit. Search engines also factor in site speed. If your website runs slow, it won’t rank well. What happens after the landing matters as well. The relevant design builds trust. Consider imagery. If the site caters to children, use appropriate images. Make sure the content is shareable. Use the faces of other children to ensure the content matches your target audience.

Colour

The colour scheme of your website should blend to influence the behaviours of users and visitors. For example, women prefer shades of blue and green. As a result, websites like Facebook have found success. More users between the ages of 34 and 54 are female. The social media site uses blue as a driving colour. Use the appropriate colour to focus on your intended online market. Make the shade thrive on your landing pages. Like Facebook, use it as a background gradient that’s consistent throughout the page.

Design a memorable website

Having a website is one of the number one ways to showcase products and services. But a bad website layout design can turn users away and put a dent in your profits. Make your website memorable. Focus on the important elements that get users to click and stay.

