Sun Stellar Solar Water Heater Segmentation Growth

Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Sun Stellar solar water heater is a device that provides hot water for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. A solar water heater comprises an array of collectors to collect and store solar energy. There are mainly three types of solar collectors used in residential applications such as flat-plate collector, evacuated tube collector, and unglazed water collector. The solar water heater is majorly used to save energy bills. Moreover, domestic and commercial consumers are entitled to claim renewable heat incentives for generating heat energy.

Based on application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient water heaters and rising investment in construction activities. The installation is majorly taking place in Delhi, NCR. Considering the type, the market is segmented as stainless steel water tank pumped and thermosyphon. Thermosyphon accounts for the largest share in the solar water heater market due to affordable pricing and convenient usage.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global solar water heater market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size.

The solar heating system is a natural method of converting sunlight into heat for water heating using a solar thermal collector. These systems are mainly used for residential and industrial purposes. But now, they are being used in several other places too. There are different varieties of configurations available at varying costs to provide solutions in different climates. We manufacture the best ss tank manufacturers and are also involved in the proper supply of the products. You can trust us easily for the quality and functionality of the product. So go ahead and now invest your bucks in the best solar water heating system and contribute your part towards the environment.

Minimizes electricity bills

A 100 liters capacity SWH can replace an electric geyser for residential use and saves 1500 units of electricity annually.

Reduces Carbon footprint

An SWH of 100 liters capacity can prevent the emission of 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide per year. Solar water heaters are non-polluting.

Easy and Safe to Use

Solar water heaters are safer than electric geysers as they are located on the roof—no scope of short circuit or electric current to anyone. Solar Water Heater is a renewable energy device that uses Solar Thermal Energy to heat water saves electricity and thus money; electricity is becoming more and more expensive, and its availability is becoming unreliable. Solar water heaters are non-polluting. Solar water heaters are safer than electric geysers as they are located on the roof. Solar Water Heater gives hot water 24 Hours a day.

The Evacuated Tube Collector System facilitates high-efficiency absorption and utilization of solar energy, with minimum heat loss. ss insulated water tank Heaters are made of double-layer borosilicate glass tubes evacuated for providing insulation. The outer wall of the inner tube is coated with selective absorbing material. The evacuated tubes are the absorber component in the solar water heater function. They absorb solar energy converting it into heat which is further used in water heating. This efficient use of renewable energy provides hot water without consuming expensive electricity.