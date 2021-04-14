Make Managing HR and Payroll Child’s Play with VHR’s Solutions

Durban, SA, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Outsourcing may be the name of the game these days, but at Vantage Human Resources Management, they know you don’t have the time to play around. For their winning team of outsourced experts, there’s only one goal in sight: to streamline your HR and payroll, and with our help, victory is well and truly within your grasp – in fact, they’re having your trophy engraved as you read this!

“With our innovative, flexible and effective solutions designed to take the stress, effort and time out of HR and payroll, we can help you reduce all those niggling costs associated with trained in-house employees, and virtually eliminate the rising cost of the systems and software required to process payroll”, says Mark, VHR’s spokesperson.

Based in Durban, VHR’s clients are global, and with their comprehensive range of HR and payroll solutions, it’s easy to see why they’re the company of choice for so many businesses seeking to save both time and money.

VHR’s services include the weekly, fortnightly and monthly paying of employees, along with a full payroll management service, that encompasses paperless leave and disciplinary management, employment documents and much, much more.

Customizable services

At Vantage Human Resources Management, they recognize that every business is entirely different and unique, and therefore, likely has differing payroll and HR needs. With this in mind, they have designed a range of services that can be tailored to meet your exact requirements.

Beat the legislation blues

With legislation ever changing, it can be hard to keep up with the requirements of business payroll, and ensuring that you’re compliant at all times, can becomesomething of a headache, no matter what type of business you’re running. Don’t meet those requirements, and you could quickly land yourself in hot water with the SARS, and face hefty penalties that you probably can’t afford.

So, instead of simply reaching for the paracetamol, gritting your teeth and crossing your fingers that you won’t be penalized for non-compliance, why not put the burden of compliance on VHR’s shoulders? Then, you can just sit back and relax, confident in the knowledge that our up-to-the-minute cloud-based software has got you covered when it comes to compliance.

Never outsourced before? Nervous about what it entails?

If you’re new to outsourcing, the team at Vantage Human Resources Management will help put your worries to one side, and show you just how many benefits you can gain from handing over the reins of your HR and payroll responsibilities, to us.

With 20 years of experience, training and qualifications, they’re the perfect solution for first time outsourcers, and you’re guaranteed to be safe in their hands, no matter what kind of business you own.

Mark says, “We understand that outsourcing can be a nerve-wracking experience, and our professional team will do their best to reassure you throughout the entire process. With regular communicatory updates, as many unscheduled meetings as you need, and of course, the opportunity to speak to us whenever you have a question or suggestion, we’re here to ease you into the process, and help you get the most out of our services.”

“Whether you’re a small or medium sized enterprise, with a combination of our professional, affordable and wholly customizable solutions, we promise to make all your pesky payroll lproblems dissipate, and heal all your HR woes”, he adds.

About VHR

For the perfect remedy for all your HR and Payroll pains, let Vantage Human Resources Management prescribe you a treatment that will soon have you sleeping better at night, and waking up to a brighter day, every day.

For more information, visit their website at https://vhr.co.za/ or call 031 572 3943/0866 000 706.