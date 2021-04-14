Ubuy UAE Starts “Free Shipping” on Fashion Items

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy UAE, a popular global cross-border shopping platform in UAE is offering free shipping for customers who buy anything from their fashion store which is available on their app and website.

The online shopping trend has become quite popular around the world especially after the Covid19 pandemic situation induced regulations. People love to find all their fashionable stuff in one place and buy them easily. Most people would love to get “FREE Shipping” whenever they shop online. Normally, the shipping charges can be expensive since the goods sometimes have to travel from international destinations.

Most of the E-commerce stores only offer Free shipping to customers when they hit a minimum spending limit. But, Ubuy is offering their customers “Free Shipping” when they buy anything from their fashion store. Customers can also get up to a 15% discount when they purchase anything from this store. There are no other conditions to become eligible for “FREE Shipping” and this benefit is applicable on all items purchased at the Ubuy fashion store.

About Free Shipping

Moving anything from one place to another does incur some cost. This cost is higher especially when things are sent or received from international destinations. Most retailers cannot afford to bear this additional cost and hence charge their customers for the shipping. These charges will mostly depend on how heavy the items are and the distance it has to move till it reaches the final destination.

Sometimes shipping charges for products can cost more if the customer requires it faster. But some retailers like Ubuy, do offer “FREE Shipping” to all their customers for a particular time period or during special promotions. This helps the company to attract more customers and help them buy more stuff, without worrying about the additional shipping charges. This is a great opportunity for customers to buy all their dream stuff and get it shipped free of cost to their respective destinations.

The Ubuy Fashion Store

The Ubuy UAE fashion store is the right destination to explore top categories, latest collections and best sellers. The designer clothes will help you to complete your look and stay in vogue. Customers can just simply browse and click on their favourite products to receive them at the address provided. Also, find plus size clothing in this store to suit all sizes and shapes.

If you are looking for something specific, you can choose the best products according to colour, size or fitting. Explore the Ubuy fashion store to find stylish tees, dresses, tops, jeans, skirts, shirts, etc and enjoy free shipping on all the products you purchase from this store. This is a one-stop destination to fulfil all your fashion desires.

This fashion store has a vast collection of clothes and apparel from top global brands. It is the right place to explore the latest fashion trends in Women’s clothing, Men’s clothing and fashion items for girls. So enjoy fast free shipping, 24/7 customer service and a wide range of fashion items while shopping for your dream fashion items.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a popular Ecommerce company operating in 90 countries. It was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait. It provides online shopping services to most parts of North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. Customers can choose any product from over 50 million diverse globally branded products. They also provide customers with the option to choose products from their 7 international stores.