Composites Distributor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Composites Distributor Market

Posted on 2021-04-15 by in Technology // 0 Comments

The future of the global composites distributor market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, automotive, marine, construction, electrical/electronics, and consumer goods. The composites distributor market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers in this market are increasing demand for composites in North America and Asia Pacific region and presence of large number of medium and small composite part manufacturers.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include Composites distributor capturing market either through merger and acquisition or partnership. Composites One, North American Composites, Gazechim, Euroresins, Lintech International, FRP Services, IMCD Group B.V., Microtex Composites SRL, Sino Composites, Sumitomo Shoji Chemicals, Sojitz Corporation, and Soon Yang Chemicals.
A total of 63 Tables and 74 Figures are provided in this 142-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with insights are shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the composites distributor market report, please download the report brochure.
The study includes the composites distributor market size and forecast for the  composites distributor market through 2026, segmented by end use industry, raw material, intermediate, and region as follows:
By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]: 

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Wind Energy
  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Construction
  • Pipe and Tank
  • E&E
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

By Raw Material [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]: 

  • Roving (GF/CF)
  • Textile (GF/CF)
  • Polyester Resin
  • Vinyl Ester Resin
  • Epoxy Resin
  • Other Resins

By Intermediate [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]: 

  • Prepreg
  • SMC (Sheet Molding Compound)
  • BMC (Bulk Molding Compound)
  • SFT  (Short Fiber Thermoplastic)
  • LFT  (Long Fiber Thermoplastic)
  • CFT (Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic)
  • GMT (Glass Mat Thermoplastic)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]: 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

In this market, polyester resin is expected to remain the largest material by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand in construction and pipe & tank industry.
Within this market, construction will remain the largest end use industry due to growth in demand for light weight and non-corrosive materials in industrial, commercial, residential, and civil construction applications as well as presence of large number of composite part fabricators. Distributors generally serve small to medium size part fabricators as they buy small to mid-sized quantities for various applications.

 

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growing composites market and presence of a large number of small part fabricators especially for pipe & tank, construction, and consumer goods end use industries

 

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include Composites distributor capturing market either through merger and acquisition or partnership.
Some of the major composites distributor  manufacturers profiled in this report include Composites One, North American Composites, Gazechim, Euroresins, Lintech International, FRP Services, IMCD Group B.V., Microtex Composites SRL, Sino Composites, Sumitomo Shoji Chemicals, Sojitz Corporation, and Soon Yang Chemicals.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution