Composites Distributor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global composites distributor market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, automotive, marine, construction, electrical/electronics, and consumer goods. The composites distributor market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers in this market are increasing demand for composites in North America and Asia Pacific region and presence of large number of medium and small composite part manufacturers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include Composites distributor capturing market either through merger and acquisition or partnership. Composites One, North American Composites, Gazechim, Euroresins, Lintech International, FRP Services, IMCD Group B.V., Microtex Composites SRL, Sino Composites, Sumitomo Shoji Chemicals, Sojitz Corporation, and Soon Yang Chemicals.

A total of 63 Tables and 74 Figures are provided in this 142-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with insights are shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the composites distributor market report, please download the report brochure.

The study includes the composites distributor market size and forecast for the composites distributor market through 2026, segmented by end use industry, raw material, intermediate, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Aerospace and Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Marine

Construction

Pipe and Tank

E&E

Consumer Goods

Others

By Raw Material [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Roving (GF/CF)

Textile (GF/CF)

Polyester Resin

Vinyl Ester Resin

Epoxy Resin

Other Resins

By Intermediate [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Prepreg

SMC (Sheet Molding Compound)

BMC (Bulk Molding Compound)

SFT (Short Fiber Thermoplastic)

LFT (Long Fiber Thermoplastic)

CFT (Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic)

GMT (Glass Mat Thermoplastic)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

In this market, polyester resin is expected to remain the largest material by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand in construction and pipe & tank industry.

Within this market, construction will remain the largest end use industry due to growth in demand for light weight and non-corrosive materials in industrial, commercial, residential, and civil construction applications as well as presence of large number of composite part fabricators. Distributors generally serve small to medium size part fabricators as they buy small to mid-sized quantities for various applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growing composites market and presence of a large number of small part fabricators especially for pipe & tank, construction, and consumer goods end use industries

