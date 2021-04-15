Bicycle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global bicycle market looks promising with opportunities in the road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle and other bicycle segments. The global bicycle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are raising fuel prices, government programs to build bicycle paths and roads, increasing health concerns/fitness consciousness, growing environmental awareness, and increasing traffic congestion.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing trend of bike sharing, development of folding bicycles, and custom fit bicycles.

A total of 130 figures / charts and 72 tables are provided in this 178-page report to help in your business decisions.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global bicycle market by bicycle type and region, as follows:

By Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Kids Bicycle

E-Bicycle

Other Bicycles

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

APAC

China

India

Japan

ROW

Brazil

Some of the bicycle manufacturers profiled in this report include Giant Manufacturing, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group NV, Dorel Industry, Tube Investment of India Ltd., Ideal Bike Corporation, Hero Cycles Ltd.

Lucintel forecasts that e-bicycle will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for zero emission climates, government regulations, and safety standards for bicycling. Development of cycling infrastructure will have a larger impact on the electric bicycle market in emerging markets in the coming years.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation and a healthier lifestyle.