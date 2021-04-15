The future of the global anti-aging active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care and hair care applications. The global anti-aging active ingredient market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing consumption of cosmetic products, increase in premature aging population, and growth in the skin care market.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes multifunctioning anti-aging ingredients, integration of alphabetic formulation in anti-aging products, and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing of anti-aging products.

A total of 98 figures / charts and 61 tables are provided in this 147-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with insights are shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of anti-aging ingredients market report, download the report brochure.

The study includes a trend and forecast for the global anti-aging active ingredients market by application, source, and region as follows:

By Application [Value ($ Billion) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Skin Care

Hair Care

By Source [Value ($ Billion) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Natural

Synthetic

By Region [Value ($ Billion) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

The Rest of the World

Some of the anti-aging ingredient companies profiled in this report include Adeka, Ashland, BASF, Clarient, and Croda.

Lucintel forecasts that natural anti-aging active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic personal care products.

Within the anti-aging active ingredient market, skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for organic skin related anti-aging cosmetic products.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high disposable income, increasing awareness on anti-aging products, and rising demand for organic skincare products.