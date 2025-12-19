CHETU WELCOMES ROLAND BURRELL AS DIRECTOR OF SALES

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Roland Burrell as a Director of Sales. This move underlines Chetu’s dedication to stimulating sales revenue and realizing Burrell’s potential in building and leading sales teams that achieve maximum performance.

“In short, Roland is a results-focused leader, and his work history is self-explanatory,” said Atal Bansal, CEO & Founder of Chetu. “We are looking forward to seeing him develop his sales team to help us achieve our ambitious goals.”

During his 25-year career, Burrell has demonstrated the ability to generate outstanding revenue, increasing services growth by 500% in two years at a previous position. He has readily overachieved sales targets and successfully developed novice teams into leaders.

“I’m honored to step into this role at Chetu, where innovation meets execution,” Burrell said. “My mission is to empower my teams, elevate our clients, and drive transformative growth across Retail, Facilities Management, Human Capital Management, and Sports Technologies.

“Success is built on strategy, execution, and people,” Burrell added. “At Chetu, I look forward to unlocking new opportunities and delivering results for our customers and partners that exceed expectations.”

To learn more about Chetu or to request a consultation, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and custom software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 12 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.