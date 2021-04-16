ADA Ranks Top AngularJS Development Companies

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — AngularJS is a prominent front-end framework for web development. It follows Microfrontend architecture, fully-featured MVC framework and low toolchain (libraries), is written in JavaScript and HTML, has a high learning curve, client-side rendering, bi-directional data binding, and regular DOM.

It provides appealing customer experiences, bringing websites or mobile apps to life in various unique ways. It makes users navigate through the platform by guiding a user’s eye to relevant information, making for a captivating user experience. Apart from pleasing the users, it provides valuable insights into the website/application. Here is a list of AngularJS Development Companies chosen by ADA.

1. Hidden Brains
2. Konstant Infosolutions
3. Clavax Technologies
4. Cleveroad
5. Mindinventory
6. Octal Info Solution
7. OpenXcell
8. Matellio
9. The NineHertz
10. Mobulous Technologies

For a comprehensive list: https://www.appdevelopmentagency.com/top-angularjs-app-development-companies/

About App Development Agency
ADA are independent researchers. It highlights the efforts and discernment of top performers in respective domains/industries/business verticals. Their listings act as guidelines to make relevant business decisions.

