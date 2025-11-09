SJ Auctioneers’ Online-Only Fine Collectibles, Jewelry, Silver & Toys Auction, Nov 23, is Loaded with Holiday Gift Ideas

Brooklyn, NY, 2025-11-09 — /EPR Network/ — The holidays are right around the corner, and what better way to get a head start on that gift-giving checklist than with a visit to SJ Auctioneers’ online-only Fine Collectibles, Jewelry, Silver & Toys auction set for Sunday, November 23rd, at 6pm Eastern time. The sale has 231 lots, all of which would make perfect gifts, with holiday delivery assured.

Silver is hugely popular right now, and the November sale has a great selection of individual objects and flatware sets. A few of the better single items are as follows:

– A sterling silver 925 cabbage bowl with glass band insert made in Italy around 1960 by Mario Buccellati, weighing 3.8 kilograms, in excellent condition. Estimate: $12,000-$15,000

– A 1970 Italian-made sterling silver and enamel fish designed vase, weighing 1.95 kilograms. Estimate: $12,000-$15,000

– A circa 1890 Gorham sterling silver 925 three-handled cup, weighing 1.95 kilograms, in great condition. Estimate: $4,500-$6,500

– Federico Buccellati (Italy) sterling silver large leaf bowl tray, very rare. Estimate: $1,800-$2,500

– Fab Art Nouveau Swedish sterling silver pot, circa 1897, Iris and Butterflies, about 7 inches tall, 12 troy oz., Swedish 830 purity. Estimate: $995-$1,200

– A set of six Mario Buccellati (Italy) sterling silver tray dishes, each one measuring about 2 ¼ inches across. Estimate: $950-$1,000

Sterling flatware sets include a 61-piece Tiffany & Co. set in the Chrysanthemum pattern, having no monogram (estimate: $13,000-$15,000); a circa 1939 54-piece Georg Jensen (Danish, 1866-1935, once called “the greatest silversmith of the last 300 years” by The N.Y. Herald Tribune) set in the celebrated Acorn pattern (estimate: $5,500-$6,500); and a 103-piece International Frontenac set, no chest, no monogram (estimate: $4,800-$5,000).

What woman wouldn’t like to receive a vintage Ralph Lauren handbag as a gift? This auction has a nice selection, including an RL 50 Bordeau medium bag that retailed new for $22,000, only lightly used (estimate: 12,800-$21,000); an RL 50 dark green alligator medium bag that also retailed for $22,000 (estimate: $12,800-$21,000); and a Ricky 33 printed calf hair bag with sharp black leather, new/never used (estimate: $2,600-$4,200).

Vintage pens make a timeless and thoughtful gift. The auction features a Montblanc 18K yellow gold pen created in honor of Queen Elizabeth I of England, #4669/4810, sealed in the box (estimate: $4,500-$5,500); a Montblanc 18K yellow gold pen created in honor of Peter the Great of Russia, #3452/4810, never inked and new in the box (estimate: $4,500-$5,500); a Patek Philippe ball point pen with the original box (estimate: $450-$500); and a flashy Rolex metal green lacquer twist pen with the original box (estimate: $300-$400).

What is a gift list without jewelry? The catalog includes a stunning Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti ‘Diamond by the Yard’ necklace featuring a single white round diamond set in 18K yellow gold (estimate: $850-$1,000); a Bvlgari Serpenti ‘Forever’ green cuff bangle made in Italy, in great condition (estimate: $650-$750); a Louis Vuitton Collier Gamble gold purple GL 0171 necklace with box, pouch and booklet (estimate: $500-$750); and a pair of Cartier sterling silver and gold cufflinks with original box (estimate: $500-$750).

Wonderful decorative accessories will be led by a brilliant signed crystal Red Eye vase made in France by Baccarat, 5 ¾ inches tall (estimate: $700-$850); a colorful Swarovski crystal figurine of the super-hero Thor, featuring 523 facets and a mix of metal accents (estimate: $600-$850); a Fritz Bermann Austrian Vienna bronze cat playing a saxophone, 2 inches tall and one of 8 Bermann bronze cats up for bid (estimate: $400-$600); and a Victorian style French blue jug glass decanter with a bear’s body (estimate: $450-$500).

Toys and games are a huge part of holiday gift-giving and can’t be left out of this story. Numerous vintage lots will be up for bid, including a Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check chess set in a 12-inch-square case, made from hand-painted enamel in a wooden base with check knobs and brass accents (estimate: $350-$400); and a rare Matchbox Lesney G-2 Transporter gift set with all five vehicles in great condition (estimate: $650-$800).

Also offered will be a Lil’ Abner tin litho wind-up set (estimate: $450-$500); an MCM Design soccer ball showing minor cosmetic wear (estimate: $300-$350); a Tiny Tonka Construction Set No. 822 in the original box, with all four vehicles in very good vintage condition, a set that would be a fine addition to anyone’s Tonka collection (estimate: $250-$300); and a Coca-Cola 9-piece vehicle gift set in the box (estimate: $120-$150).

Vintage clothing is even up for bid, 14 lots, all from Ralph Lauren. These include a men’s purple label double-breasted, hand-tailored silk smoking jacket, size 40 long (estimate: $600-$840); a women’s beaded top, embellished net with crystals and silver detailing, tan silk camisole, never worn (estimate: $450-$700); and a men’s hand-tailored wool sportscoat (with a matching vest available), size 40 long (estimate: 500-$700).

Two pairs of vintage shoes, both by Polo Ralph Lauren, and both size 7, are also in the sale. They are a pair of Espadrille wedges, never worn (estimate: $75-$150); and a pair of chunky sole, low-top sneakers, lightly used but in like-new shape (estimate: $180-$238).

Bidding is available online now, on LiveAuctioneers.com, and closes on auction day, November 23rd. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now.

Here is a link to the catalog: www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/388469_fine-collectibles-jewelry-silver-and-toys/

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Fine Collectibles, Jewelry, Silver & Toys auction on November 23rd, starting at 6pm Eastern time, visit www.sjauctioneers.com.

