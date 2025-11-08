LaptopFormulas.com Launches AI-Driven Marketing Platform to Help Entrepreneurs Scale Smarter and Simplify Growth

Salt Lake City, UT, 2025-11-08 — /EPR Network/ — LaptopFormulas.com, a fast-rising name in AI marketing innovation, has launched its all-in-one growth platform built to help entrepreneurs and small business owners simplify their marketing, automate key tasks, and scale results with confidence.

The platform combines automation, education, and intelligent tools to make online growth easier for independent creators, marketers, and small business owners who want sustainable success — not burnout.

“I built LaptopFormulas.com after watching too many entrepreneurs spend more time learning marketing than running their business,” said Leonard Sotelo, Founder of LaptopFormulas.com. “My goal was to create something that strips away the noise and gives people a simple, smarter way to grow.”

The LaptopFormulas Marketing Stack Includes:

– Ad Scaling AI Tool: Helps identify top-performing ads, adjust budgets automatically, and scale campaigns with clarity.

– AI Website Builder: Create modern, conversion-ready websites in minutes — no code, no tech headaches.

– Compliance Guidance Suite: Practical resources to keep online entrepreneurs aligned with advertising and data rules.

At its core, LaptopFormulas.com offers a free SEO eBook, a hands-on guide to building organic traffic and visibility without costly ads. This free resource represents the brand’s mission: to make marketing smarter, simpler, and more accessible to everyone chasing digital freedom.

Beyond tools, the LaptopFormulas.com blog dives into AI strategy, mindset, traffic generation, and long-term business growth — giving entrepreneurs not just information, but direction. Each article is written to inspire action, clarity, and confidence.

“LaptopFormulas is about giving entrepreneurs back their time,” Sotelo added. “Because when your systems work for you, you can finally focus on what really matters — building, living, and scaling on your own terms.”

Explore the platform: https://laptopformulas.com