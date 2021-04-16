LITHIUM GOLD VENTURES, LLC LAUNCHES SMART BITCOIN INVESTMENTS MOBILE APP FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — LITHIUM GOLD VENTURES, LLC, a company that is widely renowned for making available blockchain tools and resources for bitcoin investment, is at it again! However, this time around, the brand announces the launching of Smart Bitcoin Investments, a mobile application, which has been designed to ease the stress that many users go through while trying to invest in bitcoin, trade their bitcoin, find the best exchanges and companies or do anything related to bitcoin. The app can be downloaded on iOS and Google Play Store, free of charge.

With this app being launched, every beginner and experienced bitcoin investor now stands a good chance of making profits from their investment. This means both iPhone and Android users are given unlimited access to this smart financial investment application. Smart Bitcoin Investments app will also simplify buying and selling of bitcoin and provide users with an updated global bitcoin directory. In addition, the app provides investment opportunities that users can use to improve their financial goals and security.

Therefore, as a decentralized application developed by Smart Bitcoin Investments to make bitcoin investment easy, the app is created to have significant impacts on real money; hence, it simplifies Investing in bitcoin stocks for every user, regardless of their age, education, color or experience. Because the brand understands the value of bitcoin investment viz-a-viz money, it ensures the app is easy to use by anyone who wants a better, secure yet excellent mobile application for bitcoin trading. The all-in-one tool for Smart Bitcoin Investments application helps users with:

Learning how to invest in bitcoin

Locating Bitcoin IRA companies in the United States

Finding the best exchanges and companies

Accessing a global bitcoin directory

Investing in bitcoin stocks

“Here at Smart Bitcoin Investments, we understand the history of money very well. We also understand the importance of protecting your family’s hard-earned investments (and peace of mind) in the case of inflation,” said Jeff Ito. “This is why we have designed an all-in-one, secure yet easy to use mobile application for your bitcoin trading. As the whole world is tilting towards the use of bitcoin, we are making available the Smart Bitcoin Investments mobile application to your phone so you will not be left behind,” He concluded.

Furthermore, the Smart Bitcoin Investments Application is a much better alternative to privacy-conscious people for investing in bitcoin without worries of being monitored, hacked, scammed, spammed or intruded. It contains no ads and it is free and available on both Android OS and iOS. Without mincing words, Smart Bitcoin Investments application is a tool everyone who is involved in bitcoin in one way or another should consider having on their mobile phone. This is because the app is built with a user-friendly interface that helps every bitcoin investor navigate their ways around the murky space of bitcoin investment.

For more information:

Company: Lithium Gold Ventures, LLC

Product: Smart Bitcoin Investments

Contact Person: Jeffrey Ito

URL: https://www.smartbitcoininvestments.com/

Email: info@smartbitcoininvestments.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA United States