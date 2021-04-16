Distroller World Releases New Generation X-Clusive Nerlie Bobbol Goms

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, releases its newest Generation X-Clusive Nerlie Bobbol Goms. The newest addition to Distroller’s popular collection of Nerlies will be available for adoption for $34.99 at DistrollerUSA.com on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The story of the Nerlie Bobbol Goms starts with the discovery of beloved Distroller character Nurse Tania and her container of Bobbol Goms. One day, the Nerlie Bobbol Goms snuck into it and chewed them all! They ate so much that they got microparticles all inside their body.

The Nerlie Bobbol Goms are housed in a Bobbol-cubator that represents a traditional bubble gum machine. They come equipped with a Re-Bobbolizator, a magnetic paddle, created to help move the small Bobbol Gom particles inside their body resulting in a tickling effect while helping to restore the taste of their favorite Bobbol Gom flavor. The Nerlie Bobbol Goms consist of three characters, Bobbiesue, Bonetta and Bobbie. Included in each Nerlie Bobbol Gom is a specific set of instructions on care and play.

Distroller is recognized for its distinct ‘out-of-this-world’ retail experience and its mainstay brand the Neonate Babies, which consists of four species, including the Nerlie, Espongie, Zygotie and MikroNerlito, that inspire positive play through engagement, emotion and imagination. The Nerlies, along with the other Neonate Babies, traveled to Earth from their home of Neonatopia in hopes to be adopted by child Neo-parents, but only if they promise to love and care for them forever.

The Nerlie Bobbol Goms will be available for adoption for a limited time at DistrollerUSA.com on Friday, April 16, 2021.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.