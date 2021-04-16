SV University offers Dual Specialization in Distance and Online MBA

Uttar Pradesh, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — SV University is the only state private university to offer Dual Specialization in Distance MBA. Distance Dual MBA is a 2-year postgraduate degree course advertised by SV University. Distance MBA Double is one of the foremost alluring programs because it gives interdisciplinary knowledge of subjects and a valid degree of two specializations within 2 years.

You can select any 2 specializations or any 2 subjects to think about in your separate MBA Double Specialization by SV University. Distance MBA in Dual Specialization of SV University is affiliated with UGC-DEB and AIU.

MBA has continuously been the culminating goal for business-minded individuals and presently it has picked up more ubiquity since it gives in-depth information in several subjects like Marketing, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Hospital Management, and various others.

After the completion of a Dual Distance MBA from SV University, understudies can effectively take an edge on the industry and will be considered experts. Students can go for work profiles like Industry Analyst, Healthcare Finance Manager, Chief or Executive Chef, Network Analyst, Operations Manager, Rural Development Office, and others.

Admission Procedure of SV University

The admission procedure of the SV University for distance education is designed by keeping in mind the factors like time and effort. You just have to visit the official site of SV University distance education to register yourself and then go ahead with the procedure.

Any graduate student from a recognized university can take admission in the Dual Specialization.

Distance MBA with double specializations is one the foremost prevalent PG programs amongst working experts. This can be a 2-year program just like the normal MBA but here you get two specializations inside 2 a long time. Rather than a fair one. SV College offers separate MBA with double specializations to all those graduates who are willing to pick up broad information of Administration, marketing, Advertising, Financial matters, and other spaces in trade administration.

About SV University

Sri Venkateswara University is a well-known university that was established in 2014 under the Uttar Pradesh Government Act 26. The university’s campus is located in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh. SV University is well-known for its innovative teaching and research programs.

The University Grants Commission has recognized Sri Venkateswara University, Gajraula (UGC). The University Grants Commission (UGC) is a legislative body of the Indian government that is responsible for upholding higher education quality in India. It was established under the UGC Act of 1956. The University is also approved by the Distance Education Bureau.

Distance learning courses in Management, Commerce, Humanities, and Social Sciences are available at the Sri Venkateshwara University of Gajraula. In addition, since it offers a variety of MBA specializations, SVU becomes the forerunner of a successful management career. The university places a high value on teaching, study, and other programs that help students gain a thorough understanding of subjects.