Zein Protein Market 2018 to 2028: Brief Approach to Research

European Market for Zein Protein to Project a Lucrative Growth Opportunity for Zein Protein Manufacturers

Companies are striving hard to distribute zein protein products in emerging regions and countries. Companies including Flo Chemical appointed Thew Arnott for the distribution of the zein protein products across the countries in the European region. The European region being amongst the largest contributors to the zein protein market, companies are working towards the increasing their business in the promising regions and expanding their presence in the European region.

Zein protein market players are focusing on leveraging the benefits of the European zein protein market to ensure that the revenue sales grow significantly. The growing significance of zein protein as coating product is largely contributing to the growing sales revenue of the zein protein market.

The zein protein as a coating agent enhanced the appearance, texture, and aroma of the food products, compared to other plant-based coatings used. This has resulted in the growing sales of zein protein as a coating agent, owing to which companies are harnessing the benefits associated with zein protein. Zein protein finds its place into the all-natural ingredient company product profiles owing to its advantages and beneficial attributes.

Zein Protein Market Outlook

Zein as a protein was first identified in 1897. It comprises of 45-50% of the protein content in corn. It is a water-insoluble protein derived from corn gluten. Zein protein also acts as a perfect coating in pharmaceutical products as well as food ingredients. The property of Zein protein to form glossy, tough and hydrophobic grease-proof coatings, being resistant to microbial attacks has made the product commercially successful. The zein protein derived from corn has various applications in numerous industries. Currently, zein protein is also used for coating candies, such as jelly beans and chocolates, dried fruits, nuts, nut meats, encapsulation of sweeteners and flavors.

The pharmaceutical and food industry currently have found commercial interests in zein protein as well. Zein protein has witnessed enormous growth in last few years due to growth in the plant-based protein market. There has been significant research and development in this market wherein consumer preference is changing to opt for clean-label ingredients across the globe. Currently, there is a large percentage of the global population which prefers protein ingredients as an alternative to meat and dairy-based proteins, which is expected to positively impact the market for zein protein.

Zein Protein Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

The increasing demand for organic and natural products is creating the higher opportunity for Zein protein globally. Geographically, the market for Zein protein is booming with a significant growth rate in terms of value leading to substantial opportunity to increase the revenue for Zein protein producers. As a result of which, there is significant product penetration of Zein protein with its various applications across many industries.

Zein protein creates an exceptionally smooth surface and requires only a few grams of the product. The properties of Zein protein are also adaptable in the medical industry as it is a plant protein and not prone to danger or viruses, unlike the animal protein. Chewing gum manufacturers are also preferring to use Zein protein in producing their products. Nowadays, it is also finding an application in the cosmetics industry but on a smaller scale as it can be used in skin creams and serums as it helps in skin regeneration.

Global Zein Protein Market: Segmentation:

The Zein Protein market can be segmented on the basis of source, end-use, and distribution channel.

In terms of source, the zein protein market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

In terms of end use, the zein protein market can be segmented as:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Coating Agent

Adhesion

Others

In terms of distribution channel, the zein protein market can be segmented as:

Direct sales

Indirect sales Store-based retailing Modern grocery retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discounts Stores Traditional grocery Retail Independent Small Grocery stores. Others Online retail



Global Zein Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Zein Protein market include:

Zein Products

Archer-Daniels Midland Company

Glanbia plc

AGT Food & Ingredients

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Penta International

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

ROQUETTE FRERES

Cargill Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Ingredion Inc.

CHS Inc

