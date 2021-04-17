Global Auto Disable Syringes Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2031 | NIPRO Medical Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company

Auto disable syringes are single use syringe designed to block the barrel from depressing again or break the plunger after a single use. These are a type of safety syringes intended to avoid reuse of syringes. Advanced auto disable syringes have additional features such as needle stick prevention involving a sheath or hood which slides over the needle after single use. Another mechanism involves either manual or spring loaded retraction of the needle into the barrel of the syringe after single use.

Auto disable syringes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Risk of infection and transmission of deadly ailments such as blood borne diseases, HIV, viral hepatitis and others is the prime driver of the global auto disable syringes market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates approximately 1 in 10 new HIV diagnoses in the United States is attributed to drug use by injection. HIV can survive in an infected needle for up to 42 days, depending on conditions such as temperature humidity and others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes the direct cost of needle stick injuries between $539 and $672 million per year, which signifies the presence of a large unmet need for auto disable syringes.

The drawbacks of traditional glass syringes include chances of improper disinfection, and human errors. Disposable plastic body syringes can transfer diseases due to improper disposal. These drawbacks are driving a faster market adoption for auto disable syringes.

Regulatory drivers of the global auto disable syringes market include the support provided by governments and judiciary exemplified by the Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act, and the needle and syringe exchanges programs. Sixteen US states passed laws authorizing needle and syringe exchanges including California through nonprescription sale.

Rising awareness is exemplified by the portrayal of movies like Puncture which documents the attempts of inventor Thomas Shaw, to get his retractable needle accepted by health care facilities. Support from bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) who fully endorsed and implemented the use of auto disable syringes in immunization services with an aim to phase out non-auto disable syringes is a strong driver of the market. Such moves are expected to aid the shift of the market toward auto disable syringes. The use of bundling policy by the UNICEF where for every dose of injectable vaccine, a sufficient numbers of auto disable syringes, must be ensured is expected to trigger a large market shift in favor of auto disable syringes.

The restraints on the global auto disable syringes market are the presence of monopolistic actions of the major needle manufacturers and hospital purchasing departments. Lack of legislation concerning auto disable syringes especially in poor regions of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa may hamper the global auto disable syringes market.

Auto disable syringes Market: Segmentation

To gain an accurate assessment of the global auto disable syringes market, the report is segmented based on mechanism, clinical indications, end users, and region.

Based on mechanism, the global auto disable syringes market is divided into the following:

Retractable Automatic Retractable Manually Retractable

Non- Retractable Slip Lock Needle covers

Others

Based on clinical indications, the global auto disable syringes market is segmented as below:

Vaccines

Infectious diseases

Inflammatory/Auto-Immune Diseases

Others

Based on end users, the global auto disable syringes market is segmented as below:

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory centers

Others

Auto disable syringes Market: Overview

The global market for auto disable syringes is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. The global auto disable syringes market trends include a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India, and China. There is also a strong trend of collaboration between large hospitals and service providers to benefit from infrastructure and skill training. Data sharing between players is another trend so as to reduce cost.

Some of the established vendors operating in the global auto disable syringes are NIPRO Medical Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Medtronic plc. Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, and others.

Auto Disable Syringes Market: Key Players

