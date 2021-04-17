Global Candy Melting Pot Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2031 | Wilton, PME, Farberware

Increasing demand from bakery and confectionery stores is likely to be a key contributor of sales of candy melting pot. Rising fad for flavored treats has amplified adoption of candy melting pot across food and beverage establishments. Rising use of candy melting pot in case of party buffets and social gatherings is also likely to favor the growth of candy melting pot market. Affordable costs combined with superior built-in features are poised to create favorable opportunities for growth of candy melting pot market. Manufacturers are offering candy melting pot products integrated with heat-resistant handles for easy usage and minimal inconvenience.

Moreover, manufacturers are also offering easy-to-clean products for enabling customers to use candy melting pot in a hassle-free manner for their regular cravings. Customers are highly seeking for candy melting pot products with additional accessories, which is encouraging manufacturers of candy melting pot to come up with value-added offerings. Moreover, customers are actively seeking for products with high heat retention capacity and non-stick surface, which is also encouraging manufacturers of candy melting pot to implement the same in their new product formats. Manufacturers are also vying to integrate the latest features in their products, which will help the products gain higher visibility amid the customer marketplace.

Global Candy Melting Pot Market Overview

A candy melting pot is used for melting candies and chocolates at high temperature in minimum time. A candy melting pot consists of removable silicon or stainless steel pot and a heat-resistant handle to carry the container. Candy melting pot offers multiplicity of uses, and candy melting pot also has temperature setting regulator to adjust heat setting from warm to melt. Candy melting pot are generally power operated, but the battery operated candy melting pot is trending nowadays. The rising demand from the mix flavor candies and fresh sweets and chocolates is expected to boost the growth of the candy melting pot market over the forecast period.

The candy melting pot market in the bakery industry is majorly driven by the space crunch factor and easy utility. The candy melting pot market consists of small players with a high number of Chinese players dominating its sales; very few brands are focused on candy melting pot. Majority of the candy melting pot market operates through e-commerce websites like Walmart, Target, E-Bay and other online sales channel.

Global Candy Melting Pot Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Low cost of cable free candy melting pot with the small built-in features is expected to create growth opportunities for the candy melting pot market. Besides, the candy melting pot can be utilized for a variety of tasks such as chocolate melting, fondue preparation, and others. Alternate factors driving the global candy melting pot market is the growing preference for chocolate fondue and candy melts by the consumers. Thus, manufacturers of candy melting pot are concerned about the aesthetics and design of candy melting pot so that it can be served directly on tables from which candy and the chocolate melt can be consumed. Manufacturers’ focus on resilience and durability of product (candy melting pot) drives the stronger consumer base for the candy melting pot market.

Restraints

Market players for candy melting pot market are also facing some limitations, such as shipping and transportation costs remaining a prime concern for candy melting pot manufacturers. Also, the price of the product varies highly in international candy melting pot market, the difference is mainly due to the growing penetration of Chinese players. Thus, candy melting pot manufacturers face problems of forward as well as reverse logistics. Further, increasing preference for online sales has invited buy-back approach without taking transportation cost from consumers.

Global Candy Melting Pot Market Segmentation

Global candy melting pot market includes the segments such as material type, sales channel, and region.

Global candy melting pot market can be segmented on the basis of pot material type as:

Silicon Pots

Stainless Steel Pots

Other Material Types (Ceramic, etc.)

Global candy melting pot market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel

The global candy melting pot market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Candy Melting Pot Market Key Players

A large number of manufacturers of candy melting pot are present in China due to growing consumer goods market and high penetration of small SKUs in the region. Wilton is one of the leading manufacturers of the candy melting pot. The company has high penetration in the market due to high quality and low cost of the product. The company also has a wide distribution networks, and its candy melting pot is readily available on online consumer retailers’ website for international customers.

Some of the key players in the Candy Melting Pot market are,

Wilton

PME

Farberware

Koolatron

Royston

Chocolatiere

