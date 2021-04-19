Wireless Mesh Network Market Growth and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global wireless mesh network market size is projected to reach USD 11.14 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.1%. The growing demand for high bandwidth, high-speed internet data and an increasing number of smart connected devices across various industries are expected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, growing need for an uninterrupted and stable network, coupled with the declining cost of connected devices and internet services are projected to upsurge the market growth over the forecast period. The technological advancements in the wireless communication sector and increasing adoption of advanced IoT technology are expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The wireless mesh networks have various advantages such as self-organization and auto-configuration capabilities. Additionally, these networks can improve the capacity, coverage and availability by deploying additional WAPs without affecting other nodes, as a result, expected to increase the adoption of WMN in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, increasing applications of WMN in oil & gas industries and growing development in the telecommunication infrastructure are anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. The WMN is generally used for the pallets tracking and monitoring the large physical objects, due to its low cost and highly reliable wireless connectivity networks. Furthermore, the emergence of industrial automation and growing use of WMNs in factory floor for tracking and identifying floor issues before their occurrence. As a result, prompting vendors to develop and offer the industry-focused products, which in turn, is expected to accelerate the wireless mesh network (WMN) market growth over the forecast period.

A WMN can provide Wi-Fi across the city, thereby, enabling internet connectivity in the urban areas. Additionally, it was estimated that wireless devices account for almost two-thirds of the Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and the majority of the households are having broadband services. Furthermore, in urban areas, WMN services can reduce internet traffic congestion problems, as it offers improved traffic management solutions. More importantly, these solutions properly analyze the traffic data and offer a preventive solution for the free-flowing of traffic. The growing demand for resilient communications enhanced structural flexibility and high-speed data transmission for video surveillance systems are projected to increase the adoption of WMNs in the forthcoming years.

5 GHz band segment is projected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, owing to the growing demand for high bandwidth and an increasing number of government initiatives such as smart home and smart metering.

The segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, owing to rising demand for stable and high-speed network connection.

Asia Pacific is projected to see the fastest growth, during the forecast period, owing to rising infrastructural development in the wireless communication sectors and increasing demand for high-speed data, especially in the urban areas.

The regional market is expected to account for USD 2.90 billion by the end of 2025 and projected to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the communication infrastructure market, owing to the growing demand for high-speed internet services as people are staying at home and increasing adoption ofwork from homeculture across the organizations. Furthermore, as the pandemic is kept on increasing the demand for remote communications such as web conferencing, video conferencing, and webcasting are also increasing, due to which demand for highly secure wireless infrastructure and high-speed internet are upsurging, which in turn, is expected to fuel demand for WMNs. The adoption of online education or e-learning is at the peak during COVID-19 pandemic, as the colleges, schools and institutions have been closed. Therefore, the demand for broadband services in the residential sectors is increasing, which is promoting vendors to offers robust, efficient, and low latency Wi-Fi services. These types of developments are expected to accelerate market growth in the forthcoming years.

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market: Key Players

Aruba Networks, Inc.; BelAir Networks, Inc.; Ruckus Wireless, Inc.; Firetide, Inc.; Rajant Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc.

