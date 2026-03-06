SelecTech Names Chloe Thomas as Marketing Manager

Avon, MA, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the appointment of Chloe Thomas as marketing manager. In that capacity, Thomas will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing strategy, brand development, digital presence, and customer engagement initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to have Chloe step into this role,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “Her unique blend of graphic design expertise, project management experience, and marketing leadership makes her exceptionally well-suited to guide our brand and communications as we continue expanding into key markets.”

Thomas brings a diverse background spanning graphic design, packaging design, and marketing. Early in her career, she focused on packaging design, collaborating with account managers to optimize product placement and retail space utilization for such major national retailers as Target and Walmart. She later transitioned into project management roles, overseeing client initiatives across industries including healthcare and construction, while deepening her expertise in marketing, web design, and SEO.

As marketing manager, Thomas’ focus will be on SelecTech’s StaticStop product division, where she will manage a wide range of marketing initiatives supporting the company’s ESD flooring solutions.

“I’m excited to take on this expanded role with SelecTech,” said Thomas. “This is an innovative company with products that genuinely solve problems for facilities managers, designers, and business owners. I look forward to building on our momentum and strengthening how we communicate SelecTech’s value across industries.”

A Minnesota, Thomas received a degree in graphic design from the Dunwoody School of Technology. In her spare she is deeply involved in the sport of rugby, both as a player member of the board of directors for the Twin Cities Amazons, a member of USA Rugby’s Midwest Premiership.

To learn more about SelecTech products, including StaticStop and FreeStyle flooring solutions, visit http://www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.:

SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their floor products—which include StaticStop, FreeStyle and Place N Go flooring tiles—are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives, making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers. SelecTech is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061