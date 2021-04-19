Endoscope Reprocessing Market Worth $2.15 Billion – Global Industry Leaders and Research Methodology Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (High-level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Tracking Systems, Brushes), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Endoscope reprocessing caters to a diverse group of end users, namely, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users such as diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers.

Research Methodology Adopted;

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global endoscope reprocessing industry and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as associations like the European Association for Medical Device Reprocessing, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates, Inc. (SGNA), The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), National Standardization Technical Committee for Sterilization Technique and Equipment of SFDA, Canadian Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates (CSGNA), Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC), Korean Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (KSGE),

The Australian Infection Control Association (AICA), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global endoscope reprocessing market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, to reach USD 2.15 Billion.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

North America accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2017, followed by Europe. In the US, the market is driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections. In Canada, the growth of the market is driven by the availability of physician bonuses, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.

Leading Key-Players:

The various players in the endoscope reprocessing market include Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research (US) among others.

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The company has been operating in the market for about 30 years and is engaged developing and manufacturing innovative infection prevention solutions. ASP focuses on participating in webinars and conferences to increase awareness as well as showcase its endoscope reprocessing products. For instance, in November 2015, ASP showcased its infection prevention solutions at the 16th World Sterilization Congress of the World Forum for Hospital Sterile Supply (WFHSS) held in France. The firm has a strong geographical presence with its distribution network and authorized sales representatives present in the US, Europe, APAC, and Africa.

