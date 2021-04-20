BudgetPetCare launches the all-new Simparica Trio for dogs

Emeryville, CA, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Amidst the worldly troubles there is some good news, especially if you are a dog parent. There is a new chewable monthly treatment in town, and BudgetPetCare has officially announced that they will be beginning to sell this all-new Simparica Trio for dogs right away. This news comes after major resources had given the go green signal for pet care stores and supplies to sell the product in the market. The advanced version of the already available Simparica, Simparica Trio is known for protecting dogs against heartworms, and protects them from fleas and ticks, and intestinal worms like roundworms and hookworms.

Zoetis, the manufacturing company of Simparica Trio, was thrilled at this (approval of Simparica Trio in the market) particular piece of news. Speaking regarding this, Catherine A. Knupp, DVM, MS, Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development at Zoetis said, “The approval of Simparica Trio in the United States provides veterinarians with a new and effective combination parasiticide for dogs.” She further added, “Combining the active ingredients sarolaner, moxidectin and pyrantel delivers a convenient broad-spectrum option for veterinarians to provide to dog owners. This innovation was developed by a global team of Zoetis scientists and continues our commitment to deliver new medicines that are needed by our veterinary customers and the pets in their care.”

There were studies and researches going about regarding the effectiveness of this Simparica Trio product, and the main reasons behind the approval were:

100% efficacy rate at preventing heartworm.

100% efficacy at eliminating fleas.

More than 98.9% efficacy against tick infestations.

Efficacy against adult hookworms (>94%) and adult roundworms (>99%).

Only after a thorough background check and the approval from the market has BudgetPetCare opted to sell this advanced oral chewable treatment. Like Zoetis, BudgetPetCare has the aim of selling quality and effective pet care supplies to all the pet parents across the globe.

