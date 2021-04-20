Protein Expression Market Worth $4.1 billion – Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — The protein expression market study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Secondary Research;

The secondary research process involves the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and D&B Hoovers), white papers, annual reports, company house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the protein expression market. It was also used to obtain important information about the key players and market classification & segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, and key developments related to market and technology perspectives. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

According to the new market research report “Protein Expression Market by Type (Escherichia Coli, Mammalian, Yeast, Pichia, Insect, Baculovirus and Cell-free), Products (Reagents, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), Application, End-User and Region – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global protein expression market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.

Leading Key-Players:

The prominent players in the global protein expression market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the largest player in the market. The large share of this company can be attributed to its strong suite of expression vectors, reagents, competent cells, and instruments. Owing to its strong sales and distribution network, the company has a significant global footprint. Additionally, the large number of production sites give it a competitive advantage over other players in the protein expression market. The company focuses on product launches to create a strong foothold in the market. In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Gibco ExpiSf System, the first-ever chemically defined protein expression system. The company further intends to strengthen its presence in this market by investing in R&D. Its extensive R&D activities enable it to increase its depth of capabilities in protein expression solutions and services and to provide innovative products and services in the market space.

Recent Developments;

– In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the biotechnology company, Qiagen (Germany). This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance its precision medicine portfolio through molecular diagnostics and improved life sciences solutions.

– In 2020, Merck announced plans for the construction of a new biotech development facility in Switzerland. The company will be investing USD 282.5 million for this purpose. This facility is going to strengthen the company’s presence in the protein expression market.