Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine – Geographical Analysis and Research Methodology Adopted

The key factors propelling the growth of the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in aging population, and growing government & private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine.

Research Methodology

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global collagen and gelatin industry for regenerative medicine and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as associations (including Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Institute of Biomaterial Science, Medical Design Technology Magazine, Centre for Biomedical and Biomaterials Research, Centre for Advanced Materials and Biomaterials Research, Institute of Biomaterials and Bioengineering, Biomaterials Research Center), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

According to the new market research report “Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The global collagen market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach $679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The global gelatin market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach $94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Leading Key-Players:

The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).

Agreements, collaborations, and contracts accounted for the major share of the total key growth strategies adopted by players operating in the collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine during 2014 to 2017. This strategy was adopted to strengthen their presence in various geographies. The key players who adopted this strategy include Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.) and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.).

