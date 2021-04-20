Household Slicer Market Insights and Competition by Manufacturers 2027

Felton, California , USA, Apr 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global household slicer market size is estimated to touch USD 475.2 million by 2027. The market is projected to register 5.5% CAGR over the forecast duration. In the recent past, cooking popularity as a habit among millennials has surged. Factors such as easy availability of various recipes online coupled with the growing preferences for a healthy lifestyle are driving the market growth.

COVID-19 has changed the consumer preferences for dining out. Self-cooking has become a new trend in urban areas. Household slicer offers convenient while chopping of vegetables and fruits. In the recent past, the demand for efficient cooking appliances has surged, which in turn, has positively affected the market growth. An increasing number of people are posting a picture of self-cooked food on social media. This trend is further estimated to increase over time.

Growing penetration of modular kitchens has led to rise in kitchen remodeling, as a result, driving the demand for efficient kitchen tool including household slicer. In addition, treating people at their homes and organizing birthday parties have become a new trend, where efficient kitchen product such as household slicer is estimated to be useful.

Offline store accounted for the highest share in the household slicermarket in 2019, owing to the increasing preferences among consumers to check the product before making a purchasing decision. In addition, these stores ensure instant buying and return offer. The online channel, on the other hand, is estimated to register the highest growth over the forecast duration owing to increasing product visibility and rise in multi-channel retailing.

Depending on the product, manual slicer accounted for the highest share in the market with over 73.0% in 2019.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth of 6.2% CAGR over the forecast duration.

In 2019, the offline distribution channel accounted for the maximum share with over 85.0% in the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has negatively affected the market. In the early stage of the pandemic, panic buying has led to rising in sales of kitchen products including household slicer. However, over the period, the lockdown has resulted in low production and demand for the household slicer. Further, disruption in the supply chain has significantly affected the distribution of the product, which in turn, adversely affected the market growth. Nonetheless, with the resumption of various economic activities, household slicer production has increased. Manufacturers should focus on the production of low and medium-priced slicers to consolidate their market position.

Global Household Slicer Market: Key Players

Foodmate, Sirman, Hallde, Devile Technologies, Swedinghaus and Wente-Thiedig GmbH

