Glamping Market Trends, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global glamping market is estimated to reach USD 4.8 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing popularity of tourism and travel due to rising number of tourists and travelers seeking for adventure and exploring nature is mainly contributing to market growth.

Growing preference towards camping due to availability of luxurious amenities is driving the market growth. In addition, growing preference adventure and safari experience is anticipated to propel the demand for the glamping services.

Different music fests, wedding events, corporate parties are growing in number which in turn is expected to increase the demand for accommodation services. Various companies promote their services through digital media via travel articles, and blogs. They also provide customized service to customer with specific needs. For example, Honey Glamping provides glamping services in Auckland, New Zealand.

Main features of the report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Glamping Market .

. A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Glamping Market.

Cabins & pods segment dominated the market in the year 2018. Key factors such as lockable systems, safety benefits are anticipated to influence consumers while choosing their accommodation. The tents accommodation is expected to grow at a significant rate in the next few years.

Growing penetration of internet and digital media is expected to gain traction among the youth population. The 18-32 years age group is projected to exceed at the highest rate over the forecast period. High consumer spending on luxury travel is expected to surge glamping market growth. The 33-50 years group is also expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, busy schedules of working individuals may hinder the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The cabins & pods segment attributed to highest market share in the year 2018. It is expected to continue its dominance in the next few years.

The 18-32 years, and 33-50 years group is anticipated to account for market share of over 75.0%, owing to the growing demand for luxe amenities.

In 2019, Tribute Portfolio has introduced Natra Bintan with over 100 safari themed tents in Indonesia, and Bintan Island.

Impact of COVID-19 Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global glamping market. Coronavirus has imposed limitation on domestic and international travel tours due to lockdown restrictions. According to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), international tourism has been decreased by 22.0% in first quarter of 2020. In Europe, several countries including Spain, and Italy travel industry shows that the number of nights spent in different tourist accommodation was decreased in March 2020.

However, several countries like Spain, Italy, and the U.S. have partially lifted the lockdown. This is projected to surge the growth of camping, and travelling activities which, in turn is expected to boost growth of the market.

Global Glamping Market: Key Players

Under Canvas, The Resort at Paws Up, Collective Retreats, Eco Retreats, Tentrr, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Longitude 131º, and Tanja Lagoon Camp.

