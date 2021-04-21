Guar Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook

With the rapidly growing urban population, the global demand for processed food and beverages is increasing rapidly. Consumers, these days, prefer to use processed food products. In India, food processing is one of the major sectors in terms of consumption, production, growth and export. India’s food processing sector largely exports processed vegetables and fruits. As per NIAM, Guar is the second largest exported commodity by India. India is a key player in the global guar gum and guar market trade. Guar is an annual legume plant and is a source of guar meal and guar gum. Guar Gum witnesses large demand from various industries due to its wide applications.

Growing Demands for Guar Due to its Versatile Properties

The guar market is expanding with every passing due to the growing demand from food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, paper, mining and oil drilling industries. Gaur beans are a good source of cattle forage while the plantings are used as green manure. Gaur, being nutritious, is also used as a vegetable. Guar Gum is produced after dehusking, milling and screening of guar seeds. Guar gum has some amazing properties. For instance, it binds with water through hydrogen bonding, suspend solids, forms strong tough films, controls the viscosity of aqueous solutions and thus, has versatile uses in different industries. With changing lifestyle, gluten intolerance in increasing in people. Guar gum is used as a gluten alternative in various food and bakery products. It is also used as a thickener, stabilizer and emulsifier in the manufacturing of many food products as were as for industrial applications and preparations.

The Hydraulic fracturing oil and gas extraction industry is a major driver for the guar market and accounts for about 80-90% consumption of total production. Apart from this, guar gum also finds applications in the paper and textile industry. Guar gum is a novel chemical and can be used to treat pharmaceuticals disorders, such as cardiac and diabetes issues, bowel disorders, etc. Guar meal is obtained after processing of seeds into guar gum and is high in protein and fiber content. Guar meal is used as a popular cattle feed. Thus, with increasing number of applications in various sectors, the global guar market is expected to increase in terms of value and volume.

Global Guar Market Segmentation

On the basis of products, the global Guar market has been segmented into: Guar Splits Guar Gum Guar Meal Korma Churi

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Guar market has been segmented into: Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed Textiles Cosmetics Fracking Oil and gas Other

On the basis function, the global Guar market has been segmented into: Thickener Stabilizer Emulsifier Binding agent Other

Global Guar Gum and Guar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global guar gum & guar market are Agro Gums, Hindustan Gums Chemicals Ltd., Vasundhara Industries, Cargill Inc., Shree Ram Industries, India Glycols Ltd., Vikas WSP Ltd., Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd., Jai Bharat Gum and Chemical Ltd., Ashland Inc. More companies are taking interest in investing in Guar Gum and Guar Market in the coming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

There are a large number of opportunities in the Guar market for manufacturers and producers due its versatile application. Guar is used in the pharmaceutical industry as an anti-diabetic, laxative and anti-microbial agent. Replacing synthetic additives with guar gum during the manufacturing of beverages, mayo, ketchup, etc., will create opportunities for the Guar market. India, the US and Pakistan are currently the only major producers of Guar. Cultivation of Guar in regions like Africa and China can open new opportunities. With growing demand and wide scope of application, Guar Gum and Guar Market is expected to expand positively during the forecast period.

Global Guar Market: A Regional Outlook

North America is currently the largest consumer of guar gum and guar and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The thriving oil and gas industry in the US and Canada as well as the growing demand for processed food are the major factors responsible for increase in demand in the Guar Market in the North America region. India and Pakistan, being the major producers of Guar, in Asia Pacific region are expected to dominate the Guar market during the forecast period. Europe and Latin America will witness good opportunities in the guar market with the rising demand from food, feed and healthcare industries. Bound to all these factors, the growth of the guar market is expected to stay positive during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America) Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

