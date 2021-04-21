Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Overview

The automobile industry is expanding rapidly due to the introduction of the intelligent transportation system and autonomous driving technologies. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are some of the fast-growing economies that are continuously increasing their spending, and thereby driving the adoption of connected vehicle technologies that leads to adoption of V2I technologies.

These V2I technology is one of the key factors that is expected to boost the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications market. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication is an exchange of information regarding critical safety and operational data between vehicles and roadside infrastructure. The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication offers security applications that are designed to avoid vehicle accidents and crashes. Also, the introduction of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology will help in supporting infrastructure and vehicle deployments.

Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication is the advanced form of intelligent transportation systems that provides vehicle-generated traffic data and offers information using wireless technologies. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication allow vehicles to communicate with the static infrastructure modules. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication provides information related to the timing of traffic lights, road signs, or collisions. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication also offer large amounts of data to be used for future vehicle route optimization. The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) sensors that are integrated into intelligent transportation system (ITS) can also capture infrastructure data and provide drivers with real-time information such as road conditions, traffic congestion, weather conditions, accidents, and parking availability. Also, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication allow various vehicles to communicate with the roadside infrastructure which is then directed towards a central station that enables numerous vehicles to work on the same bandwidth.

This vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology help all the servers to maintain the speed and position of all the vehicles on the streets and roads. The component including hardware and software which is used in communication between vehicles and roadway infrastructure is an essential part of all driverless car technologies. This autonomous driving technology is one of the driving factors that is contributing to the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Dynamics

Improved mobility for pedestrians and vehicles and reduced emissions due to better traffic management are the key factors driving the adoption of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication across the globe. Also, this vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication consist of advanced connected vehicle technology that establishes communication between vehicles and roadside infrastructure such as traffic control centers. This factor is highly contributing to the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

Lack of cellular connectivity standards and lack of infrastructure are the crucial factors that can hamper the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

The adoption of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in autonomous vehicles will ease the mobility in all weather conditions which is one of the latest trends in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market.

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, and region. On the basis of component, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of communication technology, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented into dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), cellular, Wi-Fi and WiMAX technologies.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Communication Technology

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular

Wi-Fi

WiMAX

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

