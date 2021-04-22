German Start-Up ZenInvest.de Launched to Bring Clarity to Investment Industry

Frankfurt, Germany, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — ZenInvest.de has launched a brand new website for newcomers looking to make the first steps to start building wealth through various investment platforms. The site offers practical investing basics, money management guides and reviews of roboadvisors in Germany enabling users to make an informed and unbiased choice.

More information can be found at: https://zeninvest.de

“People are tired of only getting 0.05% interest at a bank. But the challenge is also they are worried about stock market risks, and have a lack the education to make any real change. Zeninvest.de guarantees a ‘nonsense’ approach by offering impartial reviews, based on personal experience, to help you level up your investing knowledge and make the right choices” said the founders.

The reviews of the roboadvisors in Germany are comprehensive, and take the user through the entire end-to-end journey with the different platform choices. From the first signup on the homepage, to the live investment account creation, the entire processes is documented and reviewed by the team.

In addition, the website offers a suite of comprehensive ‘how to’ guides to save money, plan a budget and build your future wealth for retirement.

One of the most popular sections of the site has proven to be the investing basics series, a collection of educational content which cover the key topics and phrases newcomers will come across as they start investing in Germany.

Full details of platform can be found via visiting the URL above.

Contact info:

Name: Jackie Pickles

Company: PRSmashDE

Contact: hello@zeninvest.de