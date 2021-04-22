 Credit Union In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Credit unions are member-owned nonprofit cooperatives that offer affordable and convenient financial services to members. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is a reputed nonprofit financial institution that provides a plethora of financial services to its members in Killeen. It also provides financial education to its members to help them make smarter financial decisions.

About The Credit Union

The credit union was formed in 1957 by a group of nine teachers with the aim of catering to the financial requirements of its members. The proceeds of the institution are used to provide affordable financial assistance to anyone within West Bell County. The credit union enjoys an active association with prestigious organizations such as BBB, NCUA and Equal Housing Opportunity and is financially insured up to $250,000. It is dedicated towards promoting sound credit and savings to improve the lives of its members. The credit union is a locally run organization consisting of members who are connected with certain employers, school, churches and communities.

Services Provided

Credit Cards (Regular MasterCard, Gold and Platinum MasterCards with no annual fee)

Debit Cards

Payroll Deduction

Notary Service

ACH Origination

Online Access

Traditional & Roth IRAs

Share Certificates Of Deposit

Bill Pay

Regular Share Savings Account

Overdraft Protection Plans

Christmas & Vacation Club Accounts (at only $26 with an interest rate of .050% APY*)

Incoming & Outgoing Wires

Gift Cards

Secured & Unsecured Loans

Skip-A-Payment Option

An Amortization Calculator

Benefits Of Membership

Every member is an equal owner of the credit union and has a right to elect its Board of Directors.

It offers a variety of minimum deposit requirements.

Offers competent dividend rates.

Wide range of terms.

Offers affordable lending opportunities.

For more information on services provided by Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union in Killeen, you can call at (254) 690 – 2274 or visit 3305 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also check out its website at https://gctfcu.net