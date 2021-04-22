Growth of magnesium lactate market upheld by food and beverage industry owing to increasing health consciousness

Magnesium Lactate Industry – Overview

Magnesium lactate, obtained from lactic acid, has been gaining popularity, which can be attributed to the myriad of benefits it provides to the human body. Sales of magnesium lactate have been gaining momentum on account of its abundance availability.

Magnesium lactate have been witnessing an uphill trend of adoption in industries such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, dairy, and functional foods for yielding better quality to the food products and drugs. In addition to this, the dietary supplements including magnesium lactate are available over-the-counter as well as with prescription, which has only intensified their sale probabilities.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1277

Magnesium Lactate Market – Novel Developments

Significant players operating in the magnesium lactate market include Corbion N.V., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, American Elements, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., Lehmann&Voss&Co., Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh KG, Penta Manufacturing Co. LLC, Jost Chemical Co., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Magnesia Gmbh, and ISALTIS. Below are some of the novel developments proposed by players operating in the magnesium lactate market. The players have been entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to pave their path of expansion and maximize their geographical outreach in the magnesium lactate market.

In 2018, Macco Organiques acquired ISALTIS, a key player operating in the magnesium lactate market, with control over 75% of stakes in the company’s capital to become a global leader of high purity mineral salts, while accompanying ISALTIS towards expansion.

Recently, Corbion N.V. completed the acquisition of Granotec do Brazil to employ sustainable growth strategy and enhance the customer experience. Granotec do Brazil will complement the Corbion’s capabilities by advancing its geographical footprints.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, a significant player in the magnesium lactate market, recently entered into a decade-long agreement with Kalium Lakes with an aim to secure the access to the first production of potassium sulfate in Australia.

In 2018, Lehmann&Voss&Co. expanded its production capacity for LUVOCOM® high-performance compounds to ensure their future growth. Owing to the impressive level of acceptance of these compounds in China, a second compounding line will be installed in 2019, which will be able to accommodate customer-specific application facilities.

Magnesium Lactate as a Dietary Supplement is Gaining Traction

Potassium deficiency found among consumers, which leads to fatigue, loss of appetite, muscle weakness, diabetes, severe burns, and even heart failures have increased the importance of dietary supplements. As a result, consumers are gravitating towards various dietary supplements to ensure a balanced diet, which is predicted to significantly influence the size of the magnesium lactate market.

Request Full Report With https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1277

Growth of the magnesium lactate market is also upheld by the food and beverage industry, where the mineral salt is used as an acidity regulator and food additive. Owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers, many restaurants and cafes have been experimenting with the healthy substitutes of food, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of magnesium lactate market in the forthcoming years.

Demand for Fortified Crops to Influence the Sales of Magnesium Lactate

Growing concerns pertaining to the degrading agricultural productivity have encouraged the government to increase the utilization of magnesium lactate for controlling malnutrition and hunger. This has promoted the use of macro and micro-nutrients, like magnesium lactate, to yield better quality of crops.

Recommendations of WHO for the adoption of these fortified crops, on account of their underlying health benefits have only fueled their demand further, which is expected to deliver profitable growth opportunities to the magnesium lactate market.

China and India took a cue from the benefits of magnesium lactate and incorporated biotechnology to enhance the agricultural production. These trends are being imitated by the countries of the Middle East and Africa. In addition, the U.S. and Europe being the exporters of fortified flour are anticipated to drive steady growth to the magnesium lactate market.

Regional analysis for Magnesium Lactate Market includes

North America Magnesium Lactate Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Magnesium Lactate Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Magnesium Lactate Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Magnesium Lactate Market

Japan Magnesium Lactate Market

APEJ Magnesium Lactate Market Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Magnesium Lactate Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1277/S

The magnesium lactate report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The magnesium lactate report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates