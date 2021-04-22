Gigabit ethernet market grow exponentially with upper single digit growth rate with key players- Cisco System Inc., Timbercon, Inc.

Gigabit Ethernet Market is expected to Grow Exponentially with an Upper Single Digit Growth Rate

The rapid advancement of technology has led the development of the concept of the Internet of Things and connected devices. These devices require constant internet connection to operate. Also, the number of devices connected to the internet is growing. This requires robust Ethernet technology that can be used local area networks (LANs).

This has led to the development and adoption of Gigabit Ethernet. The Gigabit Ethernet is an Ethernet technology that is widely used for transmitting Ethernet frames at a speed of 1 Gbps. The Gigabit Ethernet is widely used across large organizations to support large networks.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2836

The Gigabit Ethernet does not require any external infrastructure and can be quickly deployed in existing Ethernet nodes. The high quality of service (QoS) offered by Gigabit Ethernet and enhanced audio and video services offered are fueling the growth of the Gigabit Ethernet market.

Vendors in the Gigabit Ethernet market are focusing on developing hardware’s that can make them compatible in existing infrastructure.

Vendors in the Gigabit Ethernet market are also trying to make Gigabit Ethernet application friendly. Adoption of Gigabit Ethernet by the large organization to achieve a fast transfer of data for high efficiency of business communication and other operations are one key trend in the Gigabit Ethernet market.

Gigabit Ethernet Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Gigabit Ethernet enhances the capacity of bandwidth, thereby providing high performance. The Gigabit Ethernet also provides full-duplex capacity through which users can achieve doubled bandwidth virtually. Such factors are driving the adoption of Gigabit Ethernet in the market.

The Gigabit Ethernet provides high speed with the help of server adapters and switches. The Gigabit Ethernet is also able to transfer a large amount of data rapidly and provides high transfer speed. Such benefits are furthermore propelling the adoption of Gigabit Ethernet in the market.

The Gigabit Ethernet requires fiber cable in order to be deployed in fiber optic connection. The cost of fiber cable is high when compared to copper cables. Thus, the Gigabit Ethernet becomes very costly to install in small organizations.

The Gigabit Ethernet also has a high competition with already existing Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) that are widely suited for streaming video. Such factors are hampering the adoption of Gigabit Ethernet in the market.

The Gigabit Ethernet is not reliable since it provides connectionless communication, which does not ensure delivery of all the data. Thus, an unreliable connection of Gigabit Ethernet makes it unsuitable for the client-server architecture. Such factors are hindering the growth of Gigabit Ethernet market.

Gigabit Ethernet Market: Segmentation

The Gigabit Ethernet market can be categorized on the basis of components, and the type of substation. On the basis of components in the Gigabit Ethernet market, the demand for cable is expected to grow rapidly since the CAT 6 Ethernet cable offers maximum expandable speed of Ethernet.

On the basis of the type of Ethernet, the demand for Fiber Optic Ethernet connection is expected to grow exponentially since they can carry signals at a longer distance at a speed little lower than the speed of light.

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2836

Gigabit Ethernet market can be segmented on the basis of components:

Switch

Cable

NIC

Others

Gigabit Ethernet market can be segmented on the type of Ethernet:

Twisted Pair Ethernet connection

Fiber Optic Ethernet connection

Gigabit Ethernet Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Gigabit Ethernet market are Cisco System Inc., Timbercon, Inc., Vertical Systems Group, AT&T Inc., Xfinity, General Datatech, LP., Zyxel Communications Corp., Orange Business Services, CenturyLink, Inc., and cox communications.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2836/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates