Why You Should Take the HTTPS Reminder Very Seriously

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Have you ever noticed a padlock sign in the address bar of your search engine when you visit certain websites? Have you ever wondered what it is? That is a sign showing that your activity on that site is secure and no one will be able to hack the information you have shared with that particular website. HyperText Transfer Protocol Secure, more commonly known as HTTPS, is a secure version of HTTP which encrypts the data that is transferred between devices so that an outside party won’t be able to hack in and gain any private information. Nowadays, everyone knows which website is secure and which is not and therefore, you have to make sure that your website can be trusted by clients. Web design companies in Dubai can help make your website safe and secure for visitors to use.

Before we dive into this subject in-depth, let us take a look at what HTTP is. HTTP or HyperText Transfer Protocol is a set of protocols or rules that allow electronic devices to communicate with each other over the world wide web. These are rules that govern the way data is transferred on the Internet from one server to another. When you search for something on the Internet, the information is fetched from some other computer somewhere in the world over the Internet using HTTP. As soon as you type in your query in a web browser, an HTTP request is sent and whichever website has the data you require will send back the HTTP response which will tell you either the information you require or inform you whether your request has been successful or not. HTTPS is the protected and safe version of HTTP.

As technology developed, the option to make our online presence safe and secure became necessary. When data was transferred using HTTP, anyone could read it as it was written as plain text. With the introduction of the secure version, encryption of data became possible. This makes it difficult for any disruptor to read during the transfer of data. Only the client and the server will be able to read it.

HTTP is still safe to use as long as no personal information is shared. If you are transferring sensitive information, make sure there is a padlock sign in the address bar. This ensures your data’s safety. Now let us see why HTTPS is necessary for websites nowadays.

Security

The first and foremost importance is that HTTPS is secure and encrypts whatever data it transfers. This is mostly seen on eCommerce websites and banking websites where personal information such as passwords, location or bank account numbers etc are transferred over the web. HTTPS is not necessary for websites that simply provide information and don’t ask for user credentials, but it is safer to have it. Web design services in Dubai usually ensure that your website is secure to attract more traffic to it. HTTPS encrypts both the request and the response in such a way that only the intended users will be able to decrypt it. There won’t be any interruption from any hacker in between.

Better SEO

Most search engines have now put HTTPS as a parameter in ranking websites. Sites that are secure will attract more traffic and rank higher on the search engine result page. You can notice that in search engines, most of the websites appearing on the first page are all HTTPS sites. This itself proves that browsers favour HTTPS sites over other sites that are not completely safe. Agencies for website development in Dubai can ensure that your site has HTTPS to drive more traffic, increase trust and ensure a higher ranking.

Increased customer confidence

Not everyone using the Internet knows all the technical aspects of running it. But they do know that a padlock sign in the address bar shows that your information is safe on that website. The padlock sign plays a major part in attracting more and more customers to your website. Any web design company in Dubai that you approach will tell you that your website should have HTTPS to be more attractive. It might be a bit more costly but the end product will be worth the cost.

Authentication of website

An SSL certificate is something that authenticates your website to move from HTTP to HTTPS. There may be thousands of people across the world who visit your website. But none of them has proof that your website is genuine and not a phishing site. To install an SSL certificate, you need to go through a validation process conducted by a trusted outside party. You have to prove your identity to them and show them that your business and site is legitimate. Once this is done, your website will get indicators proving your authentication. This is mostly done to prevent users from being misled by scams. Companies specialising in website development in Dubai will ensure that you get your SSL certificate in the right way and also have your website verified.

More conversions

Google shows the words “Not Secure” in the address bar of a website that is not HTTPS. Safari also shows the same thing. Mozilla Firefox shows a padlock with a line through it right before the URL for unsecured sites. If the user doesn’t see any of this, the anti-virus software installed on his device can warn him about the unsecured sites. There are many indicators to show whether a website is safe or not. The words “Not Secure” can immediately turn users off. It is your responsibility to make sure that your website is safe so that your visitors don’t leave. When none of the indicators for an unsecured site go off, your website can have more conversions.

One of the most common pieces of advice you may get from any agency doing web design in Dubai will be to make sure that your website has HTTPS. Safety should be the first priority for any business running online. Building consumer faith is an integral part of every business organisation. There is no future for any organisation without consumer satisfaction. There are a lot of scams happening on the Internet now and assuring consumer safety can take you and your business a long way.