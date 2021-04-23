“Follow The Notes”- A Perfect Digital Music Coach

Italy, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — In order to cater to the expanding user base of the online music industry, there is going to be a stupendous modern-age digital music coach, named “Follow The Notes”. It is an extraordinary application that vows to deliver an astounding music-learning platform for both, aspiring musicians and experts.

“Follow The Notes”- An App Where Music Begins!

“Follow The Notes” is an interactive application that allows the users to embark on a pleasing music learning experience, at any place or time. It provides an opportunity for users to learn a musical instrument of their choice(guitar/bass guitar/double bass), and master their musical skills. The core of the app is based on an algorithm(patent pending), which is able to generate a random song, based on the setting of the user.

In the existing glut of digital music coaches, “Follow The Notes” is an ideal app that would reconstruct an individual’s musical journey with specially curated training programs.

Unique Selling Points Of “Follow The Notes”

A digital music coach who guides you to fulfill your passion for music.

Build up guitar knowledge with specially curated training programs.

Boost performance with effective exercises for a never-ending song book.

Focus training on a specific hand position to help building knowledge on guitar/bass guitar/double bass fretboard.

Practice score reading for improved learning.

Observe steady progress over time.

Gain precision with personalized settings.

Relish Some Added Perks!

Sharpen music-learning skills.

Master guitar or 4/5/6 strings bass guitar/double bass.

Create a personalized book of music exercises.

Learn the position of the notes on the fretboard.

Improve technique and control of the hand.

A Customized Music Tutor in Your Pocket

Become a part of a budding community and tune into the passion for learning music.

