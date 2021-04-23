Plumbers with Heart Deliver Acts of Service

Tulsa, Oklahoma, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Trying to fix a water leak or finding you have no hot water from your heater can be monumental pains to solve. That’s why Acts of Service Plumbing is becoming the go-to local company that delivers service with heart and at a fair price.

Tulsa-based Acts of Service Plumbing is a premier Christian plumbing services company offering a comprehensive range of solutions, including water leak repairs, water heater and tankless water heater replacement, water line repairs, drain cleaning and sewer camera inspections.

Providing services to Tulsa, Oklahoma and surrounding areas, their plumbers are dedicated and experienced individuals who are fully licensed and insured. Each has also passed a strict background check and drug test.

“Our motto is “Plumbing with a Heart for Humanity”. Because not only do we care about solving our customers’ problems, we care that they receive a fair price for our services,” commented company founder Ricky Hudson.

“That’s why we offer our customers the red-carpet treatment with courteous service, superior workmanship and competitive pricing. We resolve to respond to plumbing issues quickly and are always willing to work within a customer’s budget and their unique needs.”

From routine maintenance to emergency repairs to quality installations, their plumbers work diligently to ensure the job is done. The company has serviced schools, businesses, offices, residential homes and apartments.

He added: “We are honest plumbers, and never take shortcuts or cut corners. We do what we say we will when we will. We hold the truth in high regard and honor each customer as the lifeblood of our business.”

Ricky’s plumbing career, which began in 1990, has seen him previously supervise a team of 15 plumbers and spent five years helping licensed plumbers excel on the job.

He also worked in the construction business, working on larger projects such as a 17-story building that needed plumbing from the ground up and helped remodel bathrooms and concourses at Tulsa International Airport.

Dedicated to his Christian faith, Ricky has served at a children’s ministry at a church in Lexington, Kentucky. Ricky worked as a plumber during the day and shared God’s love with children in the evening. He taught them Christian values and encouraged them in their faith.

In 2017, he launched Acts of Service Plumbing, a company that shows compassion in plumbing. As a Christian company based upon Christian values, he dedicates his gifts to help families and people he comes in contact with every day.

For more information about their full scope of services, contact 1 918 891 1737 or email actsofserviceplumbing@gmail.com. You can also view their website, https://www.actsofserviceplumbing.com.