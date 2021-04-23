Leading Players in the Industrial Oils Market and Growth Opportunities

The industrial oils market is estimated to account for a value of USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 80.7 billion by 2025.

The biodiesel industry is projected to be a major revenue generator for industrial oils manufacturers in the coming years due to its reduced environmental impact. In addition, the industrial sector in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region is growing with countries such as China and India, which are the hub of industrial oils, due to the expanding chemical, biodiesel, and cosmetics industries.

Key players in the industrial oils market include Cargill (US), Bunge Limited (Netherlands), Wilmar International (US), Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Buhler Group (Switzerland), CHS Inc. (US), Ag Processing Inc (US), A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa (Italy), Gemtek Products (US), AAK Kamani (India), and Soya Mills SA (Greece). Market leaders such as Cargill and ADM are focusing on tapping the potential markets through expansions and agreements strategies.

Cargill (US) is among the leading players in the industrial oils market. The leading position of the company is attributed to its robust portfolio of industrial oils derived from a wide variety of sources such as coconut, rapeseed, and sunflower. These products cater to the diverse requirements across industries including cosmetics & personal care, paints & coatings, and biofuels. The company has a robust distribution network spanning over 125 countries at a global level. To maintain its leadership position, the company has undertaken expansions, and new product launches strategies.

ADM (US) is one of the leading players in the industrial oils market. This is attributed to a wide geographic presence in over 170 countries. In addition, the company mainly focuses on innovations with over 62 innovation centers spread across various locations at a global level. The company’s industrial oils cater to a wide variety of applications in the cosmetics & personal care and paints & coatings industries.

