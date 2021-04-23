Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Demand, Value Chain Analysis and Key Buying Criteria, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Medical Tapes And Bandages Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is anticipated to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2025. Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes that are employed to assist bandage or the other wound dressings are known as “Medical Tapes”. On the other hand, Medical bandages could be defined as a cotton gauge cloth helpful for supporting splint or surgical dressing.

Key Players:

Medline Indutries

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

3M

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Johnson & Johnson

Derma Sciences Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-tapes-bandages-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the development of the market include increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising number of surgeries, and increasing aged population. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including increasing consciousness about progressive wound care. Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.10% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Surgical wound treatment

Traumatic wound treatment

Ulcer treatment

Sports injury

Burn injury

The “Ulcer Treatments” sector led the Medical Tapes and Bandages Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to increasing number of patients with ulcers owing to development in the diabetic populace.

Product Outlook:

Tapes Fabric tapes Paper tapes Plastic tapes

Bandages Muslin bandage rolls Elastic bandage Triangular bandage Orthopedic bandage Elastic plaster bandage



End-Use Outlook:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Clinics

Homecare

The “Hospitals” sector led the Medical Tapes and Bandages industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to huge number of surgical methods executed in hospitals.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forthcoming period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing patient consciousness regarding wound infections and diseases, and rapidly growing aged populace in the regions.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/