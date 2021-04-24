Club store packaging tray market globally expected to drive growth through 2028, Report by Fact.MR

Global Club Store Packaging Tray Market: Overview

Merchandising products to gain instant attention of consumers has registered tremendous growth in the past few years. Club store packaging tray is a useful marketing tool that aims to increase product credibility and visibility to boost its sales. Club store packaging tray provides market potential to brands and products in stores where space is at a premium.

Club store packaging tray are majorly made of corrugated cardboard, i.e., club store packaging trays are fully recyclable and can be disposed of once not in use. To remain competitive, the retail stores are depending majorly on club store packaging tray for efficient transportation, distribution and merchandising.

Small and large manufacturers govern the global club store packaging tray market at regional levels. Demand for club store packaging trays has been on the rise from the start of the decade and is anticipated to continue on similar lines during the forecast period.

Club store packaging tray is one of the best ways to cut down on costs by eliminating handling charges, excess packaging material, etc. Club store packaging tray attracts customers towards the product due to its design and is being used significantly in retail stores, departmental stores, etc.

Global Club Store Packaging Tray Market: Dynamics

A primary factor driving the club store packaging tray market is the increased use of merchandising units by the retailer. Tremendous expansion in the consumer goods sector and the rapidly increasing retail outlets in developing regions have led to an exhaustive growth of club store packaging tray market.

Collaboration of multi-national retail chains with local players for creating strong presence in such regions has created ample opportunities for club store packaging tray. Cost-effectiveness and easy availability of raw materials for manufacturing, have aided the growth of club store packaging tray in the market.

Heavy investments on designing and developing units to make them attractive to gain customers’ attention has led to the growth of club store packaging tray market as club store packaging tray can be easily customized and manufactured as per requirements.

Slight increase in the price of raw materials used for manufacturing of club store packaging trays has caused a dent in the club store packaging trays market. The major restraint for club store packaging trays market is the current trend of online shopping leading to a shift of customers from retail shopping.

Global Club Store Packaging Tray Market: Segmentation

The global club store packaging tray market can be segmented, on the basis of display type as:

Corrugated Display

Pallet Display

Quarter Pallet and Power Wings

Thermoformed Display

Counter Display

Other Displays

The global club store packaging tray market can be segmented, on the basis of end-use as:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Retail Stores

Other End-uses

The global club store packaging tray market can be segmented, on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Club Store Packaging Tray Market: Regional Overview

Developed economies of North America and Europe have a large number of club store packaging tray manufacturers with high investment capabilities. North America being one of the largest regions for retail market with the presence of multi-national brand outlets will drive the growth of club store packaging tray market.

The major concern for club store packaging tray market in the U.S. is the increasing competition between e-commerce sites and retailers. Rapidly growing population and increasing collaboration of multi-national retail chains in regions like APEJ, will lead to high growth of club store packaging tray market in the forecast period.

Rapidly developing shopping malls, departmental stores and club stores will also provide significant growth for the club store packaging trays market.

Easy availability of raw materials and decreased labor cost in countries like APEJ, China, and Japan, etc. will benefit the manufacturers to provide club store packaging trays at affordable prices leading to increased sales. Expansion of club store packaging tray manufacturers in regions like Latin America will provide huge customer base with decreased competition.

Global Club Store Packaging Tray Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the club store packaging tray market are,

Proactive Packaging and Display

Accurate Box Company, Inc.

Assemblies Unlimited

Procorr Display and Packaging

Westrock

MSL Packaging & Fulfillment

Southpack

Other Key Players

