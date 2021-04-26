Germany Automotive Aftermarket Size, Recent Development, Variables, Trends & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Germany Automotive Aftermarket research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Germany automotive aftermarket is projected to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with the CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025, according to Million Insights. Factors like rapidly evolving customer expectation, technological advancement, and increased intense competition among market players are expected to drive the automotive aftermarket growth in Germany.

Key Players:

3M

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Growth Drivers:

Germany is one of the most prominent manufacturers of automotive vehicles and reported high demand and sales for automobiles. Vehicle parc has observes considerable growth in recent years due to rising vehicle sales. Further, rising vehicle parc has led to increase replacement of several automotive parts; thereby expected to drive the market growth in the next few years. Furthermore, innovative business models and online tailored services is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Market players from OESs and OEMs to workshops, insurers and wholesalers in the value chain are striving to get profit from online sales of automotive parts, which is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Another factor boosting the sale of automotive parts is high penetration of internet, which is around 70% of people are using internet. Hence, online aftermarket channels is expected to grow vastly over online channels in this country and expected to open new avenues for spare parts and accessories providers. Some aftermarket players are engaged to develop online portals, which is based on online shops and offering through third-party retail providers. . This factor is expected to drive the aftermarket growth in the next few years.

In distribution channel and sales, the aftermarket growth is expected to have significant on-going revolution. Small players are engaged in fulfilling the customer requirements to sustain in this competitive market.

Part Outlook:

Tire

Battery

Brake parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Impact of COVID-19

Germany government authorities have imposed lockdowns due to increasing number of cases infected by coronavirus. Restrictions imposed by government in Germany have had negative impact on automotive aftermarket. Many people have postponed discretionary repairs and some transportation agencies have halted deadlines for technical control and inspections. These changes is reducing visit to service stations, garages, and repair workshops. German garages reported that their businesses are down by 50% during pandemic situation.

Moreover, end-users are looking to purchase replacement parts through online channels which helps to reduce the effect of closed workshops and curfews. Therefore, increasing online purchasing of vehicle parts is expected to open new avenues for automotive aftermarket in Germany during pandemic situation.

