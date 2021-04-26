Tissue Expander Market Business Environment Analysis and Consumer Behaviour Study, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Tissue Expander Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Tissue Expander Market size is expected to value at USD 1.5 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the number of reconstruction and cosmetics surgeries. Globally, the tissue expanders market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Key Players:

Mentor Worldwide LLC

PMT Corporation

Allergan plc

Sientra

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Koken co.,ltd.

GC Aesthetics

Polytech Health and Aesthetics

Growth Drivers:

The rise in occurrence of traumatic conditions and e in occurrence of road accidents across the globe are estimated to boost market growth. As per reports presented by World Health Organization (WHO), each year as ,many as ten million people are either injured or parentally disabled because of road accidents, thus leading to increase in the demand of reconstructive procedures involving body parts such as head, arms, and legs. Some of these procedures or surgeries require cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, leading to the rise in demand of tissue expanders industry in recent years.

Application Outlook:

Breast Reconstruction Two-stage Breast Reconstruction Single-stage Breast Reconstruction

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction

Face & Neck Reconstruction

Breast reconstruction is one of the fastest growing segment in the tissue expander market with substantial revenue generation in last couple of years. Increasing popularity of the breast reconstruction segment is attributed to growing preference towards mastectomy by surgeons or healthcare professionals. Increasing adoption of the reconstruction surgery after mastectomy among women is one of the critical factors for the sustained growth of breast reconstruction segment.

Shape Outlook:

Anatomical

Round

Rectangular

Crescent

End-Use Outlook:

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Insights:

The tissue expander industry is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies, higher healthcare expenditure and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the tissue expander market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increase in prevalence of trauma cases, rise in the number of road accidents, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

