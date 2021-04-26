Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Prominent Players, Recent Developments and Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market is projected to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for energy efficient power electronics. Gallium Nitride is a semiconductor used in the production of semiconductor power devices, RF (Radio Frequency) components and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

Key Players:

NexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed)

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

GaN Systems, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitsu

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Growth Drivers:

The key factors that drive the growth of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices industry comprise the wide band gap feature of gallium nitride material that encourages innovative applications, the vast market for gallium nitride in consumer electronics and automotive devices, success of gallium nitride in radio frequency power electronics. Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices are broadly used in industries like defense, military, aerospace, telecommunication and medical sectors. GaN is also extensively used in blue light-emitting diodes and blue laser diodes in Blu-ray disc players which contributes to the growth of the market.

The wide band gap semiconductor material, Gallium nitride has the ability to operate at high temperature, high power density, and high frequency along with other operating voltages, driving the growth of the market. The rising penetration of gallium nitride in radio frequency power application is predicted to be a major growth driver for gallium nitride semiconductor devices market in future. The RF based switching is growing widely in the developed electrical energy systems especially in the renewable energy like solar power. Besides the reliability factor, gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices play an important role in reducing overall system costs.

Nevertheless, the rise in demand for wireless devices, the speedy progress of automated devices and cost effective manufacturing is predicted to drive the gallium nitride semiconductor devices industry in the years to come. Conversely, the waste created during the manufacturing of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor is a serious issue to human health like human skin, eyes and lungs which ultimately increases the shielding outfit expenses for manufacturing needs which are projected to obstruct the market growth in the coming years.

Product Outlook:

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Information & Communication Technology

Industrial & Power

Regional Insights:

Geographically, gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. North America is expected to dominate larger share of the market due to the increasing demand for LEDs in consumer electronic products like gaming devices, personal computers, laptops, tablets, etc. Asia Pacific region is also estimated to witness faster growth due to the presence of large number of raw material suppliers in this region.

