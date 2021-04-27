Trusted Yacht Delivery – Proficient yacht delivery in Jupiter

Jupiter, Florida, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Trusted Yacht delivery and charter is a professional boat delivery company in Jupiter, Florida. The company provides vessel transfer from one place to another. They offer a licensed captain and a crew to give the best service to their customers. Captain Dave Subers is a top-notch boat captain in Trusted Yacht Delivery who has USCG 100 – ton license. He is having 15 years of experience in delivering sailboat, powerboat and yacht.

Trusted Yacht Delivery Services

The firm offers repositioning for Boat Shows, Delivery to new owners; Transfers between dealerships to other persons, Seasonal transportations, delivery to the boatyard for repairs and vessel Port-to-Port Delivery. Customers can easily track the live location of the boat as the company provides Satellite technology service. Trusted Delivery also offers its services for vacation, Holiday tour, Party and transport needs. Real-time weather, communication with coastal guard and shortest route for destination and safety of a customer are the priority of the company. When the customer is buying a boat, the company can give full support and valuable instructions.

Advantages of choosing Trusted Yacht Delivery

The main advantage of Trusted Yacht Delivery is its reasonable cost compared with other boat services in Jupiter. They professionally give outstanding service and the boat captains are well experienced in handling boats. The captain will choose the safest route and predict good weather condition.

Cancellation Policy

When damage occurs due to the weather condition the trip can be cancelled or rescheduled without any charges. Boat delivery can be rescheduled when they can’t be able to deliver them at a right time. If any customer cancels their service for any reason the company will cost 50%from the total amount and refund the remaining amount.

Terms and Conditions

Payment should be done earlier to reserve their slot. The payment can be done with cash or a Credit card. Before Boarding their service there should not be any pending amount.

About Trusted Yacht Delivery

Address:

4726 SE Capstan Avenue, Stuart FL

Zip code 34997

Phone: +1 855-373-0700