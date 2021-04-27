Demand for electronic devices estimated to offer huge opportunities in USB power adapters market

USB Power Adapters

Universal Serial Bus is an industrial standard term that portrays connectors, cables and other correspondence protocols that enable power supply and trade of data between gadgets and equipment, such as personal computers and smartphones.

USB Power Adapters are designed to re-arrange and improve the electric energy supplied and the interface. Modern USB Power Adapters sense if they are connected to PCs or smartphones, and adjust the power output and its power consumption, accordingly.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=970

In order to accommodate the connection of more than one device, manufacturers have launched USB Power Adapters with multiple (up to 4) USB ports. Also, the up-gradation of USB Power Adapters to facilitate faster charging capacity is another trend in the global USB Power Adapters market.

USB Power Adapters Market: Drivers & Challenges

USB Power Adapters are gaining popularity among various device applications, such as audio systems and smartphones, owing to their enhanced durability and high efficiency. Some USB Power Adapters also offer turbo charging feature, enabling faster charging of electronic devices.

The constant usage of gadgets, combined with the acceleration in development of large, battery consuming smartphone and computer applications are some factors driving the Global USB Power Adapters market.

Rise in demand for consumer electronic devices is estimated to offer huge opportunities during the forecast period, thus driving the global USB Power Adapters market.

However, factors, such as breakage and current leakage, challenge the growth of the global USB Power Adapters market. Also, availability of low-priced, but low quality, USB Power Adapters puts a restraint on the growth of the USB Power Adapters market on a global scale. The USB cables and connectors provided with the USB Power Adapters are delicate, and routine usage can result in wear and tear.

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=970

USB Power Adapters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of USB adapter type, the global USB Power Adapters market can be segmented into the following,

Car adapter

Portable adapter for portable devices

Wall adapter

On the basis of USB compatibility, the global USB Power Adapters market can be segmented as follows,

USB C

USB B USB Mini B – 4 Pin USB Mini B – 5 Pin Micro USB B

USB A USB 3.0 A Micro USB A



On the basis of number of ports, the global USB Power Adapters market can be segmented into the following,

Four

Three

Two

One

On the basis of distribution channel, the global USB Power Adapters market can be segmented as follows,

Offline

Online

Offline channel includes electronics stores and shopping centers, where consumers can buy USB Power Adapters, whereas the online channel involves the concept of e-commerce.

USB Power Adapters Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global USB Power Adapters market and is anticipated to maintain a balanced growth rate over the forecast period.

The growth of the USB Power Adapters market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising adoption of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and integrated speakers. The high presence of input signal amplification services and solution providers drives the USB Power Adapters market in the region.

During the forecast period, SEA and other APAC, China and Japan are expected to grow the fastest as compared to other regions in the USB Power Adapters market. This growth in the USB Power Adapters market is attributed to the rising need for efficient charging and equipment connecting solutions and the reliability factor of USB Power Adapters.

USB Power Adapters Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the Global USB Power Adapters Market include Xentris Wireless Corporate; VOXX International Corp.; Verizon Communications, Inc.; Tzumi (Pocket Juice); TYLT; Tronsmart; T-Mobile; The Douglas Stewart Co.; Sprint Corporation; SDI Technologies; S2DIO,LLC; Qmadix; Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.; PowerBurst; Petra Industries, LLC and NCC Corp, among others.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/970/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates