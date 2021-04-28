Automotive industry expected to aid revenue growth of paint and coating stripper market and create enormous opportunities till 2028

Paint and Coating Stripper Market: Introduction

Paint and coating strippers are used to remove the paints, coating and other different finishes from concrete or overlayments, as well as to clean the underlying surface. There are two types of chemical paint and coating strippers available in the global market, namely caustic paint and coating stripper, and solvent paint and coating stripper.

Caustic paint and coating stripper contains sodium hydroxide, also known as lye and caustic soda, which is used to break or remove the chemical bonds of the paint and coatings.

The paint and coating strippers penetrate the layers of the paint and break down the bond between the paint and the object. Solvent paint and coating strippers are basically formed by the N-methylpyrrolidone, orange oil or other terpene solvents, esters such as dibasic esters, aromatic hydrocarbon, dimethylformamide and other different types of solvents.

Paint and coating strippers are available in liquid and gel forms. Paint and coating strippers are mainly used in industrial product repair, refinishing of furniture, building renovation and in other different applications.

The paint and coating stripper enters the film of the paint and coatings in the molecules of the active ingredients and increases the internal strains, which weakens the layer adhesion in the underlying surface and separates the paints and coating from the object.

There are six different types of products available to remove the paint and coatings, namely gref-ex, instrip, LCS, stripper cream, stripsol lower odor and acrylistrip.

Paint and Coating Stripper Market: Dynamics

The global paint and coating stripper market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, due to their increasing demand for various applications such as vehicle maintenance, building renovation, and industrial repair, among others.

The demand for paint and coating strippers is expected to increase in the automotive industry, due to the increase in the sales, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

The growth of various industries such as automotive, furniture, building and construction in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, Japan and China is expected to be one of the major driving factors for the growth of the global paint and coating stripper market.

The demand for paint and coating strippers in North America and Asia is expected to increase due to the growing manufacturing, building and construction, development, and new technological innovations in the coming years.

Paint and Coating Stripper Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

Solvent type

Caustic Type

Acidic type

Based on product, the global paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

Acrylistrip

Graf-EX

Instrip

LCS

Stripper Cream

Stripper Low Odor

Based on application, the paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

Building Renovation

Vehicle maintenance

Industrial Repair

Furniture Refinishing

Other

Paint and Coating Stripper Market: Regional Outlook

North America accounted a high revenue share in 2017, and is projected to the dominant regional market for paint and coating stripper over the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the automotive, furniture, building and construction industries.

Europe is projected to have a lucrative growth in the global paint and coating stripper market by 2028, owing to the growing demand for paint and coating strippers in various applications such as building renovation, industrial product repair, vehicle maintenance and repair.

China and other parts of Asia Pacific are expected to have a healthy CAGR growth in the global paint and coating stripper market over the forecast period. Africa, Latin America and the Middle East are expected to be the growing markets for paint and coating strippers.

Paint and Coating Stripper Market: Key Participants

3M Company

Absolute Coatings

Changsha Guterui

DOMIN Chemical

EZ Strip

Fiberlock Technologies

Henkel AG & Company

Kimetsan Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

Rust-Oleum

United Gilsonite Labs

