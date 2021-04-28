Jewelry1000 has Become The One-Stop Online Destination For Mens’ Jewelry

Statement silver jewelry for men have become accessible since the inception of Jewelry1000.com, owing to their wide range of accessory collections for men, starting from men’s silver rings to mens silver necklace that have the power to amaze consumers at first sight. Powered by quirky designs and premium quality, they have set new standards in the men’s fashion industry.

WASHINGTON DC, USA, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Located primarily in the Southeast Asia, Jewelry1000.com has been breaking the stereotypes of otherwise limited range of men’s fashion accessories by creating exquisite silver bracelets for men and other attractive pieces of jewelry. They engage in holistic marketing that includes designing, conceptualization, quality control, distribution, and branding. Whether it is a means silver necklace or a simple ear stud, every jewelry piece is carefully crafted with solid 999/990 fine silver or 925 sterling silver. Although all products are procured from the most qualified and skilled manufacturer, they are further authenticated with a third-party inspection.

Their inventory includes contemporary jewelry pieces like men’s cross necklace, chunky silver chain for men, skull rings, and more. Apart from that, customers can enjoy a more streamlined shopping experience that features a free return and money-back guarantee of thirty days, free shipping over $99 in Southeast and East Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America, and verified PayPal payment options.

They also offer speedy delivery services that usually take 3-5 days. Nevertheless, both the shipping charges and the shipping time depend on the customer’s specific requirements. Jewelry1000.com has dedicated teams, which do not take more than 48 hours to quality check each product and pack carefully after payment confirmation. The website also features a devoted customer support service to help out both existing and potential customers.

About the Company

Jewelry1000.com is a leading online jewelry store, offering affordable, unique, and genuine fine silver and sterling silver for both men and women. Located in Southeast Asia, they act as both direct factory suppliers and wholesale sources to their customers. Offering a variety of products at pocket-friendly prices, they are dedicated to provide the trendiest designs and styles for their long-standing community of customers and fans.

