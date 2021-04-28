Lucintel Forecasts Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the bluetooth low energy IC market is projected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2025 from $0.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing number of wireless devices and growth of smart home market.

Browse 64 figures / charts and 48 tables in this 120 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bluetooth low energy IC market by technology (bluetooth 4.0, bluetooth 4.x, bluetooth 5.x), by end use industry (consumer electronics, smart home, healthcare, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Bluetooth 4.0 market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the bluetooth low energy IC market is segmented into bluetooth 4.0, bluetooth 4.x, and bluetooth 5.x. Lucintel forecasts that the bluetooth 4.0 market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its low cost.

“Within the bluetooth low energy IC market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to growth of wireless connectivity devices.

“Asia pacific will dominate the bluetooth low energy IC market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in consumer electronics market.

Major players of bluetooth low energy IC market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Nordic Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor,Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas, Silicon Labs, and Toshiba are among the major bluetooth low energy IC providers.

