Intradermal Injections Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Vaccines can be administered through injections in the dermis, one of the layers of the skin. The dermis lies under the epidermis contains a large amount of immune cells, and is highly vascularized. Intradermal injections are one of administration routes which is preferred for vaccination. There are 3 major routes: subcutaneous injections, intradermal injections, and intramuscular injections. Each type of these administration routes target a different skin layer, such as, the intramuscular injections are administered into the muscle; subcutaneous injections are targeted onto the fat layer that lied under the skin; and intradermal injections which are administered into the epidermis or dermis. Intradermal injections are administered by either devices specifically designed for intradermal injections or normal-sized needles with the use of Mantoux technique.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here to Get a Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3880

In recent time, intradermal injections being delivered using the Mantoux technique has gained popularity. The Mantoux technique requires skilled professionals, as the needle has to be inserted inside the skin at approximately 5-15 degree angle. One of the alternatives available for intradermal injections include intradermal microinjections. For instance: VAX-ID, which is an intradermal device, offers advantages contradicting difficulties faced by the Mantoux technique.

Intradermal Injections Market: Drivers

Vaccination through intradermal injections have many advantages when compared to other vaccination types, like, a potential reduction of the antigen dose, an improved immune response to vaccine, and decreased anxiety and pain post vaccination. These advantages over other vaccination types and increase in healthcare expenditure are two of the primary factors boosting the demand for intradermal injections. Intradermal injections are also used for novel cancer and immunology treatments and faster drug uptake. Increasing incidence of diseases like, cancer, tuberculosis, and other allergies, is also expected to propel the market growth for intradermal injections during the forecast period. However, several side effects associated with intradermal injections include: muscle pain, inflammations, malaise, and shivering, which might further restrain the market growth for intradermal injections during the forecast period.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3880

Intradermal Injections Market: Segmentation

The global Intradermal Injections market can be segmented on the basis of application type, end users, and geography.

Based on Methods, the global Intradermal Injections market is segmented as:

With Normal-sized Needles (Mantoux)

With Short Needles Intradermal microinjection Microneedle arrays Tattoo devices

Without Needles Intradermal liquid jet injectors Ballistic intradermal injectors



Based on Application, the global Intradermal Injections market is segmented as:

Tuberculin Skin Testing

Allergy Testing

Local Aesthetics

Others

Based on end user, the global Intradermal Injections market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Intradermal Injections Market: Overview

Intradermal injections are target on the upper back, inner surface of the forearm, and under the shoulder blade. Despite the advantages shown through various clinical studies, there are various barriers that hinder the usage of intradermal injections. While the Europe, United States and other developed countries rely on single-dose formats and have government funding or private insurance for vaccination, emerging markets are anticipated to favor multi-dose formats and are limited by availability and cost of supply. Furthermore, majority of the vaccines require cold chain distribution and storage, which further limits resources or refrigerator space in a healthcare setting. Globally, approximately 17.4 million people are prone to rabies through animal bites annually. It occurs in more than 150 territories and countries, rabies is a viral disease that can cause encephalitis when transmitted to humans. Intradermal injections can help to lower down the cost of cell-derived vaccines for pre-exposure to rabies. The cost-savings with intradermal injections for rabies might create immense opportunities for intradermal injections market during the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3880

Intradermal Injections Market: Regional Outlook

North America’s intradermal injections market is anticipated to grow the fastest during the course of forecast owing to the presence of local players in the market, better and easy availability of intradermal injections in the region. Improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and government funding for intradermal injections is expected to create immense opportunities for the intradermal injections in North America and Europe. Commercialization of various intradermal injections by the US. FDA over the years is also one of the primary factors fuelling the demand for intradermal injections globally. Asia-Pacific’s market for intradermal injections is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to improvements in healthcare expenditure, increasing investments by market players, and growing awareness on the advantages of intradermal injections.

Intradermal Injections Market: Key Players

Some of the major market participants operating in the global Intradermal Injections market are BD, OraSure Technologies Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Kyoto Kagaku Co. LTD., Terumo Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. Etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: